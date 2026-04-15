Seahawks Mock Draft: Replacing Riq Woolen, Boye Mafe with Day 1 Starters

The Seattle Seahawks are inching closer to the NFL Draft with four picks to work with going into the weekend.

As the draft approaches, a new mock draft from The Athletic insider Dane Brugler gives his take on who the Seahawks will take. The latest projection suggests the Seattle Seahawks will prioritize high-upside athleticism in the secondary and explosive playmaking in the backfield.

Here is a breakdown of the four-pick haul and what these prospects bring to Mike Macdonald’s defensive scheme.

Round 1, Pick 32: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Riq Woolen leaving in free agency has left a massive void on the perimeter. Colton Hood is the designated answer. Standing at 6-0 and 195 lbs, Hood is a prototypical Mike Macdonald cornerback that is long-limbed, physical and highly effective in press-man coverage.

In 2025, Hood led the SEC in pass deflections and posted an elite 24 percent forced incompletion rate in man coverage. He’s a ballhawk who averaged 42.7 yards per interception return last season, adding a scoring threat to the defense.

While he has some issues defending the run, his ability to jam wideouts at the line of scrimmage and recover with smooth athleticism makes him a Day 1 starter candidate opposite Devon Witherspoon.

Snagging Hood or another cornerback with their first pick would be the right move for the Seahawks. Other options for the Seahawks in this spot include San Diego State's Chris Johnson or Clemson's Avieon Terrell.

A trade back into the second round could also make a lot of sense for the Seahawks in order to acquire more draft capital. If Hood and others are on the board, the Seahawks should certainly move back in a trade.

Round 2, Pick 64: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn defensive lineman Keyron Crawford during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks continue to look for some speed off the edge. Auburn's Keyron Crawford is a high-motor pass rusher who broke out in 2025 despite limited snaps. At 6'4", 255 lbs, he fits the mold of a 3-4 outside linebacker the Seahawks are looking for.

Crawford is known for a lightning-quick first step. While he currently relies on raw speed and effort, his lateral agility is a great a foundation for a high-end NFL starter for years to come.

He needs to refine his hand-fighting and counter moves, but his explosiveness suggests he could be a situational pass-rush specialist early in his career.

Drafting Crawford would fill the hole that Boye Mafe left in free agency. Mafe signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on a three-year deal after being a second-round pick by the Seahawks back in 2022.

If Crawford can match Mafe's production on defense (20 sacks, 164 tackles in four seasons), he could fit right into the Seahawks "Dark Side."

Round 3, Pick 96: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Seahawks looking to diversify their running back room, the selection of Mike Washington Jr. provides some much-needed power. At 6'2" and 228 lbs, Washington is a massive back who doesn't sacrifice speed for size.

Washington is a violent runner with high-end breakaway speed. He is known for hurdling defenders by utilizing a powerful stiff arm to finish runs.

Washington is currently viewed as an average pass protector, which might limit his third-down utility initially. However, his vision and ability to hit home runs in the open field make him a perfect change-of-pace option for the Seahawks offense.

The Seahawks will almost certainly be walking away with a running back by the end of the draft. The first round might be a bit early for a Kenneth Walker III replacement, so Day 2 might be a better target.

Washington is a player that fits exactly what the Seahawks are looking for and he should be a good complement to Emanuel Wilson and Zach Charbonnet in the running back committee. He already has visited the Seahawks, so his chances of getting picked by the team are decent.

Round 6, Pick 188: Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings speaks to members of the media. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Drafting for traits late in the draft is a hallmark of successful front offices. Robert Spears-Jennings is an athletic marvel who turned heads at the 2026 NFL Combine with a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at 205 lbs.

While Spears-Jennings has some coverage awareness issues to iron out, his size and tackling power make him an immediate special teams ace.

He fills the front like a linebacker and possesses striking power that can intimidate receivers over the middle. In a Mike Macdonald system that loves versatile safeties, Spears-Jennings is a low-risk, high-reward developmental piece.

Getting a physical safety like Spears-Jennings is exactly what teams are looking for in Day 3 picks. Players that can play multiple positions on defense and special teams are exactly what the Seahawks look for.

On top of that, the Seahawks get someone that can replace Coby Bryant in the safety depth chart.

Our Take

The Seahawks don't have very many picks in this draft, so each selection will have to be intentional. Replacing free agents that left is the number one goal, but it's also not about getting the same version of these lost players. Ultimately, the Seahawks need to find people that fit their championship DNA and play like themselves, not trying to replicate those who came before them.

While the Seahawks had a successful run to the Super Bowl this past season, their goal should not be to try to replicate their success. They should look to evolve as a team, because that's the only way they are going to continue staying in the Super Bowl conversation as other teams try to chase them.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter