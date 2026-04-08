Seven Under-the-Radar Prospects Linked to Seahawks Before NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to drafting key players through all seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. Seattle comes into the Draft with only four picks, with the first three in rounds one, two, and three, while the final pick is in the sixth round.

There is a good possibility that the Seahawks will trade back for more picks in the later rounds. This will help the Seahawks get more players who are considered under the radar that have been to the team through visits, meetings, or interviews. There is a good chance one or more of these players will be on the roster by Training Camp.

Auburn Edge Rusher Keyron Crawford

Auburn has two edge rushers who have the potential to be NFL-caliber players. While Kedric Faulk is a round one player, Keyton Crawford is a player who can contribute as a reliable edge rusher. He possesses solid size at 6-4, 253 pounds, with a fast first step and consistent hands. He had a breakout year for Auburn this past season by accounting for 36 total tackles, 9/5 tackles, and five sacks. If properly developed, Crawford could be a reliable starter by 2027.

Clemson Linebacker Wade Woodaz

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (LB28) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Clemson is no stranger to great defenders throughout the field. The Seahawks might be able to find a reliable, all-around, talented linebacker who also possesses good size. There are some techniques and movement skills that Woodaz would have to fix up in order to see the field regularly. In the last two seasons, Woodaz accounted for 153 total tackles, 86 solo tackles, and 17 tackles for loss. The Seahawks could get him around the sixth, seventh round, or even get him as an undrafted free agent.

Georgia Cornerback Daylen Everette

The Bulldogs are no strangers to developing defensive stars and valuable defensive backs. Everette might be finding himself under the radar due to the high-volume of cornerbacks in the 2026 Draft class. He is a solid athlete with high-power speed and great hands. There are some things he needs to work on like being more consistent in zone coverage. If the Seahawks wait until the third or fourth round, Everette could bring in great depth and contribute to an elite secondary.

Kennesaw State Running Back Coleman Bennett

The Seahawks have evaluated many running backs during the 2026 Draft process. Kennesaw State’s Coleman Bennett had a solid breakout season this past season as a fast, explosive runner and a dynamic pass-catcher. He rushed for 764 yards and four touchdowns on 157 carries while also catching 27 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns. While he isn’t the biggest runner, he plays with aggression and physicality.

LSU Safety AJ Haulcy

Safety AJ Haulcy 13 interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haulcy is one of the most conflicting safeties in this 2026 NFL Draft class. While he plays with toughness, physicality, and great instincts, he is great in zone coverage and plays well in run-defense. Haulcy struggles significantly with long speed and man-coverage skills. He would be a great project for Mike Macdonald’s defense and has the chance to develop well with the Dark Side Defense. The Seahawks could get a steal in the third or fourth round if they make a trade with a team.

New Mexico EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby

Seattle has met with several players through this Draft process, but they haven’t met with many prospects twice. One of those prospects they’ve met with twice is Keyshawn James-Newby, an edge rusher who has late projections. He is a fast and athletic edge rusher who is efficient in getting the opposing blocker’s hands off despite the limited arsenal of moves. He has raw attributes that need time to develop, but he can be a consistent pass rusher in long passing situations.

Toledo Running Back Chip Trayanum

Toledo’s Chip Trayanum ran with the ball against Kentucky Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field. August 30, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back is going to remain one of the most sought-after positions for the Seahawks this offseason. The Seahawks have focused on bringing a more physical running game with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. They could bring in one more power back with more upside. This past season was Trayanum’s breakout year as he rushed for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns on 182 carries. He also caught 21 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

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