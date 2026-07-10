Why Seahawks Should Bench George Holani, Go All in With Jadarian Price

The Seattle Seahawks are figuring out their running back depth chart following the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

During OTAs, the Seahawks had rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price split first-team reps with George Holani, who was Walker's backup during the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. However, it would benefit the Seahawks to trust Price as their first-round pick with a bulk of the carries immediately going into his rookie season.

"Jadarian Price has legitimate three-down potential. He's a smooth runner with excellent hips, change of direction ability, vision, and untapped upside as a pass catcher. The Seattle Seahawks have George Holani and Zach Charbonnet at running back, but Price is the long-term replacement for Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III," NFL Draft On SI contributor Justin Melo wrote.

Jadarian Price Should Become Seahawks' Feature RB

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks want to have a committee in the running back room, but that may not be a luxury of theirs for the upcoming season. Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL during the playoffs, and he isn't expected to be on the field until some time in the middle of the season. Therefore, the Seahawks need to pivot, and Price is their best option at running back.

Price is a rookie, but he was taken in the first round for a reason, even if many thought he was a reach for the No. 32 overall pick. Price has the talent to be one of the top running backs in the league, especially in an offense like Seattle's that loves to prioritize the running back. New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is bringing shades of the San Francisco 49ers schemes with him to the Seahawks, which should only help Price fulfill his potential.

The Seahawks won't be able to truly figure out if Price is someone worth building around unless they give him the lion's share of the reps. If they keep yanking him to give Holani some touches or Emanuel Wilson, Seattle is not going to get the most out of its first-round pick.

The Seahawks shouldn't guarantee Price anything just because he was a first-round pick, but he has the potential to completely transform the Seahawks' offense for the better, so they should give him every chance to do just that.

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