Jadarian Price Named Seahawks' Biggest Bust Candidate for 2026

With Kenneth Murray III leaving in free agency this offseason, and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, the Seattle Seahawks decided to use their first pick in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft on Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.

Price shared the backfield with fellow first-round pick Jeremiyah Love, but has the makings of a feature back in the NFL. The expectation was that he would quickly assert himself in Seattle's backfield, but that hasn't been the case thus far. It's not that Price has done anything wrong, but rather that third-year running back George Holani has emerged as a threat for the starting spot. Holani was even named the biggest winner during minicamp by Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich.

Holani's ascension has put Price in an awkward spot according to Bleacher Report's Mo Moton, who names the rookie as Seattle's top candidate to be a bust in 2026. Moton agrees that this isn't necessarily an indictment of Price, but the fact that Seattle has a deep running back stable, and that Price could be in danger of falling down the depth chart once Charbonnet is fully healthy.

"Heading into training camp, Price may have to make up some ground on third-year pro George Holani to claim the lead role. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, the latter had the "first crack" at the starting position during the spring," Moton wrote.



"Price has plenty of time to move up the depth chart, but he could be boxed between Holani getting the lion's share of the touches and Charbonnet's return from injury. The rookie first-rounder may produce modest numbers within a committee this year."

Seattle has built its roster on competition

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's still way too early to say that Price should even be on the radar as a potential bust. Not only have we seen Holani stand out in the past only to fade away during the regular season, but Price has yet to assert himself with the pads on. Once that's the case, his physicality could wind up setting him apart.

That said, competition has been the theme for general manager John Schneider ever since he took the role back in 2010. Schneider has done an excellent job of building up the depth chart, which is why Seattle felt comfortable allowing several key players to leave in free agency this offseason.

This is just another example of the Seahawks bringing in a young player, but not handing him the job. Instead, Price has to earn it and thanks to their depth, that's easier said than done.

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