Seahawks Have Two Clear Goals in 2026 NFL Draft

Draft week is officially here, and all 32 teams will look to improve their roster with the addition of several former collegiate stars. The NFL Draft is usually where the Seattle Seahawks, led by general manager John Schneider shines the brightest.

The Seahawks have had some stellar drafts in the last few seasons, all combining to create a Super Bowl-winning team. In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Seahawks have a great chance to improve even more on their roster and their defending title hopes. To do that, the Seahawks need to accomplish a few goals in this draft.

Seahawks Need to Trade Back

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) makes a catch in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The biggest obstacle for the Seahawks this week is that they have only four picks in this Draft. They have their first, second, third, and sixth-round picks. Seattle traded its fourth and fifth round picks during the NFL Trade Deadline to the New Orleans Saints for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Seattle could have its fewest picks since the awful 2021 Draft class. For the front office to have a chance to improve as many position needs and depth concerns as possible, the Seahawks will have to consider trading back. The best pick would be in the first round, 32nd overall, as it could be a team’s desperate attempt to select a quarterback or a player they want to have a fifth-year option for.

The Seahawks, in return, would have to receive a second, third, and a fourth or fifth to trade back like the Cleveland Browns or Tennessee Titans. They can’t be too far back to miss out on a top-40 player in this draft. Perhaps Schneider can entice the other team to sweeten the deal for something more worthwhile.

Seahawks Need a Running Back

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

​The Seahawks’ biggest position need remains at running back. ESPN insider Adam Schefter says the Seahawks are going to be serious contenders for a running back at some point in the draft, maybe as far as the first or second round. This comes as Zach Charbonnet will likely miss a good portion of the upcoming regular season.

Drafting the best player available makes sense given the position need. If Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price is available after trading back within the top ten of the second round, there's a risk of missing out on an instant starter like Price.

The good news for the Seahawks is that they might be able to get contenders for starters with Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. or Washington’s Jonah Coleman in the second or third round. Seattle has been evaluating other running backs, but with the drop-off after Washington and Coleman, and the need for a solid back, the Seahawks have to go early.

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