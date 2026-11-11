Seahawks Have Clear Game Plan vs. Raiders in Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which will require them to really dig into the team's depth.

It's the final game before their bye week, so injuries are beginning to pile up. They need to lock in and compete against a Raiders squad that is hungry to beat them. Coached by former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, the Raiders should be pulling out all the stops and tricks up their sleeve this week.

The big key for a Seahawks victory will be relying on the run game to take the lead with Sam Darnold and Drew Lock both dealing with injuries.

"He has some sort of oblique," Macdonald said of Lock. "We're going to put a game plan together and we expect him to be able to play. So it should be a similar approach to last week, I would imagine."

Seahawks Need Running Game to Flourish vs. Raiders

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No team allows more rushing yards per game than the Raiders this season. Las Vegas has given up 1,361 yards on the ground in nine games, good for around 151.2 per contest. It's by far the most in the NFL and part of the reason the team has won just one of its last six games.

On top of that, the Raiders rank 29th in the league in time of possession, only holding the ball for 28:33 per game. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 9th in the league at 30:40. The Seahawks will be able to play into that by racking up yards on the ground with their two-man rushing attack that has been trying to build momentum over the last two weeks.

Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price have only been back for two games, and they are still trying to figure out what roles each will play. In Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, Price had more of a workload than Charbonnet, but their roles flipped in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks were forced to play from behind against the Bears, but when they held a lead against the Cardinals, they ran for 120 yards as a team while holding possession for 31:39. That's the kind of game plan that wins football games, and it's what they will need to lean into as they face off against the Raiders in Week 10.

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