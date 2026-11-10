Week 10 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Why Seahawks Are Down Despite Win vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are back over .500 after a 17-3 victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 inside Lumen Field.

Their 5-4 record keeps them in the hunt for a playoff spot, but there are certainly causes for concern. Here's a look at where the Seahawks stand in power rankings across the internet.

Sports Illustrated

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock in the huddle during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 12 | Last week: 6

Conor Orr moved the Seahawks down six spots despite their win, which is more of a sign as to where the team stands with their quarterback situation than anything.

"It’s the Drew Lock show for Seattle once again," Orr wrote. "I think it’s time to revisit a Sam Darnold column we wrote at the beginning of the season. How soon before we have the conversation about Seattle’s QB situation?"

ESPN

Ranking: 9 | Last week: 8

ESPN moved them back one more spot after going down three spaces last week, which shows that winning isn't everything when it comes to the power rankings.

The power rankings also highlight the team's Week 12 contest against the San Francisco 49ers, citing it as the most important game in the second half of the season.

The Athletic

Ranking: 11 | Last week: 9

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff worked together for The Athletic and says the Seahawks need to start stacking some wins as they go into the second half of the season.

"They’re still weathering the storm of Sam Darnold injuries (and now Drew Lock may have to play through an injury), but the defense remains a top-five group, and there’s hope for what the running game will become now that Jadarian Price is back. Still, they haven’t won consecutive games since the first two weeks of the season," The Athletic wrote.

Bleacher Report

Ranking: 12 | Last week: 13

Bleacher Report contributor Moe Moton highlighted the team's inconsistencies on offense as the reason why they aren't higher, even though they take one step forward in the website's power rankings.

"Entering Week 10, Darnold is nursing quad and rib injuries, and Lock has an oblique injury. With so much uncertainty at quarterback and the passing game's recent limitations and inefficiencies, it's hard to feel confident about the Seahawks' short-term outlook," Moton wrote.

CBS Sports

Ranking: 14 | Last week: 14

Pete Prisco has Seattle at No. 14 for the second straight week, but he thinks things could turn around in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"They are fighting through quarterback injuries, but it looks like Drew Lock will play against the Raiders this week. The Raiders might be the perfect tonic to get the offense going," Prisco wrote.

Final Thoughts

No matter how good the Seahawks' defense is performing, the team will always be looked at for their quarterback situation. As long as Darnold is underperforming, the Seahawks will not be viewed as a true Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

This year, there are several teams in the NFC that have improved from a year ago, and the Seahawks aren't one of them. That said, if they can stack some wins in the second half of the season and stay healthy after their bye week, they should be a team nobody wants to face come playoff time.

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