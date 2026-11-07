Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 9 Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to bounce back as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 9 matchup.

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX and FOX One.

The Seahawks are seeking their 11th straight win against the Cardinals, dating back to the 2021 season. That includes Seattle's 31-7 win in Week 2 at State Farm Stadium.

Both teams are coming into the game with backup quarterbacks, as Drew Locke and Gardner Minshew will be under center for their respective teams.

Entering Sunday's Week 9 contest, the Seahawks are 8.5-point favorites at home against the Cardinals, while the over/under is set for 39.5 total points. The Seahawks and Cardinals combined for 38 points in their previous meeting, so that number is hovering right around where it was in Week 2.

Sunday's game will be called by play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert and analyst Jonathan Vilma, while Megan Olivi will serve as the sideline reporter. Alan Eck is leading the referees for the Week 9 contest after his crew officiated the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at rainy Raymond James Stadium last week.

Eck and his crew also officiated the team's last meeting in Week 2, so that adds more continuity from the previous matchup.

How can you tune into Sunday's action? All of the information you need to catch the divisional showdown in the NFC West can be seen below.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks TV & Viewing Info

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2026

Start Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Seattle, Wash.

Venue: Lumen Field

TV Info: FOX | FOX One

Betting Odds: Seahawks -8.5 | O/U: 39.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Seahawks -455 | Cardinals +350

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

After the Seahawks' Week 9 matchup, they will head to Sin City to take on former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will continue their divisional schedule as they take on the Los Angeles Rams at home in hopes of clinching the season series sweep following their win at SoFi Stadium earlier this season.

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