Seahawks PFF grades: Sam Darnold, JSN, Ty Okada & Riq Woolen shine in huge win
Wins don't get much more convincing in the NFL than the Seattle Seahawks' 24-point drubbing of the Washington Commanders last night. It was the team's 11th-straight win on the road, and pushed them up in the NFC playoff race to be on pace for the third overall seed.
By now, Seattle's formula for winning should be familiar to fans. They play suffocating defense, especially with a lethal four-man pass rush and the league's stingiest D against the run.
Offensively, the Seahawks are powered by late-blooming superstar Sam Darnold and his insanely talented WR1, Jaxon Smith-Njigba That's what played out again this week. Let's break down Seattle's grades from Pro Football Focus.
Sam Darnold, JSN lead Seahawks offense
Sam Darnold was pretty close to perfect on Sunday night, completing 21 of 24 passes for 330 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. For his efforts, Darnold earned a 91.6 passing grade for the game and a 92.6 overall, which was the highest for Seattle's offense this week. Jaxon Smith-Njigba came in as a close second, catching eight of nine targets for 129 receiving yards. He got a 90.3 overall grade for his trouble.
Third place on offense went to rookie wide receiver Tory Horton Jr., who caught all four of his targets from Darnold for 48 yards and two touchdowns. PFF gave him an 80.7 overall grade, his best mark of the season so far.
Guard at the bottom - but who you think
Usually right guard Anthony Bradford winds up with the lowest PFF grade for the Seahawks' offense. That wasn't the case this week, though. Bradford posted a 79.2 in pass blocking and a 57.0 in run blocking, putting him at a solid 63.0 overall for the game.
The lowest grade for any Seattle starter went to rookie left guard Grey Zabel, who only got a 44.8 in run blocking, bringing his overall score down to 44.3. For whatever reason, PFF just doesn't seem to be impressed by anything Zabel does - which contradicts our eyeball test almost every single week.
Ty Okada, Riq Woolen top defense
Injuries in the secondary were once again a theme. With Julian Love going on injured reserve and Josh Jobe going down early with a concussion, the Seahawks needed a couple DBs to step up, and they got it from safety Ty Okada and cornerback Riq Woolen.
Okada's interception off Jayden Daniels helped push his coverage grade to 84.0. Combined with an 82.6 in tackling, Okada earned an elite 89.8 overall grade, best on defense this week. Meanwhile, Riq Woolen had his best game of the year in place of Jobe, earning a team-high 88.0 grade in coverage and an 82.7 overall, good for second-best on this side of the ball.
Ernest Jones wins bronze on defense
Before he left the game with a knee injury, middle linebacker Ernest Jones was doing his usual superb work coordinating Seattle's elite defense. Jones posted six tackles, earning an 81.4 grade in that department, as well as a 74.9 in run defense. PFF wound up giving him an 80.3 overall grade, the third-best mark for the Seahawks defense this week.
