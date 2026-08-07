Seahawks Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels

The NFL preseason is officially underway with the Hall of Fame Game between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals, but the defending champion Seattle Seahawks are almost ready for their first game.

The Seahawks have three games on the preseason schedule where they will get to face off against very different opponents in each matchup. The Seahawks will get an early look at the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs before playing them in the regular season while a matchup against the Tennessee Titans is sandwiched in between, but not before joint practices with the two teams.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Seahawks preseason:

Cowboys vs. Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Week 1 - Saturday, August 15, 5:00 p.m. PT vs. Dallas Cowboys | Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington (KING 5, Seahawks Mobile App)

The Seahawks will host the Cowboys in their preseason opener at home. The game will give fans a chance to welcome back the team after winning the Super Bowl back in February. While it won't have the entire feel of a regular-season game, the Seahawks will get a chance to plant their roots back at home. Players on the back end of the roster will be given a chance to showcase why they should be on the roster come September 9.

Seahawks vs. Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson catches and runs in front of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 - Sunday, August 23, 5:00 p.m. PT at Tennessee Titans | Nissan Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee (FOX)

After joint practices with the Titans, the Seahawks will face off against them in their final visit at Nissan Stadium. The Seahawks beat the Titans during the 2025 season in Nashville, and this will give them another chance to do it again. This game will have a big say in how the roster takes shape, so players on the bubble will be in the spotlight.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bumps fists with a fan following a loss against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 - Friday, August 28, 5:00 p.m. PT at Kansas City Chiefs | Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri (KING 5, Seahawks Mobile App)

This game could decide the backup quarterback competition between Jalen Milroe and Drew Lock. Last year, head coach Mike Macdonald sat his starters for this game, so there would be an expectation that the same would take place in this year's preseason.

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