Seahawks Latest Roster Move is Bad News for Robbie Ouzts

The Seattle Seahawks are making a small change to the roster.

The team announced that it has signed fullback Brock Lampe, who was previously with the New England Patriots. In a corresponding move, the Seahawks waived tight end Lance Mason, who was undrafted out of Wisconsin this spring.

"Lampe, who went undrafted out of Northern Illinois last year, gives the Seahawks added depth at fullback with Robbie Ouzts currently sidelined," team reporter John Boyle wrote.

"Lampe signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent last spring, but spent his rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a leg injury in training camp. He was waived by New England last month."

Who is Brock Lampe?

New England Patriots fullback Brock Lampe heads to the practice fields for training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lampe is a fullback who went undrafted out of Northern Illinois in the 2025 NFL Draft. He suffered a leg injury last summer, which resulted in him being placed on injured reserve. He stayed with the organization until July 22, when he was waived just ahead of training camp.

The Seahawks brought Lampe in partially due to his experience with running backs coach Thomas Hammock, who was the head coach at Northern Illinois while Lampe was a player there.

"Lampe appeared in 47 consecutive games in his four-year career at Northern Illinois, where he played under then head coach Thomas Hammock, who joined the Seahawks this offseason as a senior offensive assistant/running backs coach. As a senior, Lampe helped lead the way for a rushing attack that averaged 203.8 rushing yards per game," Boyle wrote.

What This Means for Robbie Ouzts

Seattle Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This move wouldn't have been made if fullback Robbie Ouzts didn't suffer a neck injury during the Divisional Round of last season's playoffs. Ouzts left the game with the injury and is still not practicing as a result of it. Given the level of magnitude for neck injuries, this shouldn't be a surprise to see the team err on the side of caution with this injury.

The Seahawks have another fullback in Brady Russell, but they are one of the few teams around the league that prefer to carry multiple fullbacks on the roster by adding another player at his position. The Seahawks are at least thinking about what a future looks like without Ouzts.

It doesn't mean that he won't be able to make a full recovery, but it looks like his status for Week 1 is in doubt.

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