Seahawks Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations, Preseason Games

The Seattle Seahawks recently wrapped up their mandatory minicamp, and will have another month off before meeting for training camp at the end of July.

This will be their third season with Mike Macdonald at the helm, but there will be some big changes following their Super Bowl win. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is gone, now working as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He's been replaced by Brian Fleury, who was previously the run game coordinator and tight ends coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle also had to make some changes to their roster, with Kenneth Murray, Boye Mafe, and Coby Bryant all leaving in free agency. Key additions include rookies Jadarian Price (running back), Bud Clark (safety), and Dante Fowler Jr. (EDGE). We got a glimpse of each of these players during minicamp, but we're ready for more during training camp and the preseason. That said, here's all the information you need to keep up with the Seahawks during this portion of the offseason.

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Dates

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks rookies will arrive in mid-June, while the veterans will show up one week later. Here are all the dates for the team's training camp in 2026.

Rookie Arrival: July 17

Veteran Arrival: July 24

Practice Dates:

July 25-26

July 28 (Season Ticket Holder Day)

July 31- Aug 1 (Back Together Weekend)

August 4-5

August 7 (Season Ticket Holder Day)

August 8 (Football Fest at Lumen Field)

August 13 (Kids Day)

Seattle Seahawks 2026 training camp joint practice

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams celebrates sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks will be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, and part of that will include a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans. This will be an interesting contrast as the Seahawks are coming off the second championship season in their history while the Titans are a young team led by second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

Seattle and Tennessee will practice together on August 21, and two days later they will face off during Week 2 of the preseason.

Seattle Seahawks Preseason Schedule

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the three teams the Seahawks will face during the preseason and when they will square off.

Week 1: Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, August 15 at 5:00 PM EST

Week 2: Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, August 23 at 5:00 PM EST

Week 3: Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, August 28 at 5:00 PM EST

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