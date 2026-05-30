Seahawks May Have One Regret After This Offseason

The Seattle Seahawks are coming into the 2026 season as defending Super Bowl champions, which should suggest that they have an elite roster that can win another title.

While the Seahawks will be one of the favorites going into the season, their roster is still not a perfect product. There are improvements that can be made, especially when it comes to the offensive line.

ESPN insider Bill Barnwell pointed to the team's lack of movement on the offensive line as the worst move of the offseason.

"Adding someone to offer competition for right guard Anthony Bradford, whom teams targeted throughout the season, or extra depth to help if oft-injured right tackle Abraham Lucas doesn't play all 17 games after doing so for the first time in 2025, would help," Barnwell wrote.

Should Seahawks Have Added More Offensive Linemen?

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are hoping to keep as much continuity from their Super Bowl roster as possible, which includes the offensive line, even if the unit hovered around the league average last season.

Offensive line was a consistent issue for the Seahawks in the past and it ultimately hindered and hurt their potential ceiling. However, selecting Grey Zabel in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft gave the team a massive boost on the interior line and it helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title.

While Zabel offered some much-needed stability on the left side, Anthony Bradford struggled on the right side. Bradford recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of 50.6, ranking 70th out of 81 guards in the NFL.

In pass blocking, Bradford had a 40.8 grade, which ranked 76th out of 81 guards. His run block grade wasn't much better at 54.7, placing him at No. 57 in the league. Bradford is the glaring weak spot for a team that had a lot of success en route to the Super Bowl.

Bradford has one year left on his contract, so his time with the Seahawks could be coming up. The team selected Iowa's Beau Stephens in the fifth round of the draft, hoping that he could provide some competition for Bradford before eventually being his replacement.

The Seahawks could have done more and added someone in free agency, but it appears they will give Bradford one last shot while developing Stephens into someone who could succeed him in 2027 and beyond.

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