Seahawks Seahawks Rookie Report: Some Hope After Week 1 vs. Patriots

There’s been a lot of discussion about how good this 2026 NFL Draft class could be for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks saw some of their young players either go down with an injury, not be an impact or, be great. Seattle’s first game of Week 1 versus the New England Patriots was the first test of some of these rookies either during the game or during the week.

Feeling Great

The only rookie that the Seahawks should be feeling great about is their first-round running back Jadarian Price. There was no question that Price would be the top rusher for the Seahawks, but there were signs that he looks like a top-tier weapon. In his limited 10 carries, Price rushed for 52 yards on 5.2 yards per carry.

Price looked as good as advertised in his first real reps in an NFL game. He didn’t play in a preseason game for the Seahawks as they already had a good idea about his potential impact. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury needs to find ways of giving Price more carries for potentially big plays thanks to the offensive line opening up some solid running lanes.

Feeling Good

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Julian Neal (1) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks had two other rookies active, but didn't play. Cornerback Julian Neal and Avery Smith were listed as active reserve players, but didn’t see playing time on defense. The Seahawks saw a great performance from their secondary even without Ty Okada and Nick Emmanwori. Neal played five reps on special teams while Smith played nine reps. They’ve made it onto the field, but they haven’t earned the opportunity to play meaningful reps.

Needs More Time

Guard Beau Stephens was a healthy inactive going into the game versus New England. He has made the 53-man roster, but he needs much more development with his team. He could get more opportunities with Bryce Cabeldue temporarily put onto the practice squad and quickly snatched up by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. is a player who is on the verge of making the 53-man roster after providing an impact on special teams. Cornerback Michael Dansby, defensive tackle Deven Eastern, cornerback Andre Fuller and edge rusher Aidan Hubbard also remain on the practice team after some cuts to the rookie group in favor of some veterans.

Out for the Season

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jared Ivey (51) and Seattle Seahawks safety Bud Clark (9) celebrate a defensive play against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to the sudden hamstring injury to Okada, this would’ve been a game where the Seahawks had second-round pick and safety Bud Clark start. He did, however, suffer a broken ankle injury in the second preseason game versus the Tennessee Titans. He will miss the entire season. The Seahawks pulled Rodney Thomas II from the practice squad to start in place of the injured Okada.

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