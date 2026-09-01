How Seahawks Plan to Use RBs in Week 1 vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are carrying three running backs on their initial 53-man roster ahead of their season opener against the New England Patriots.

Rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price is the headliner, while George Holani and Emanuel Wilson will support him. Here's a look at how the Seahawks are expected to use each running back for their season opener.

Jadarian Price Sets the Tone

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he didn't participate in the preseason, the Seahawks are expected to feature Price heavily in the run game against the Patriots. The first-round pick has been dealing with injuries throughout training camp, but he appears to be ready to go as the regular season draws closer.

Price should be expected to get a bulk of the carries when he makes his NFL debut as he gets healthier. Sam Darnold spoke earlier in training camp about how versatile and valuable Price can be for the offense.

"He's a really special player. He brings a different facet to the offense that only a guy like him can bring. Whether it's catching passes out of the backfield, catching screens, running in between the tackles, outside the tackles. He can really do it all, and I know he's just going to continue to get better and learn," Darnold said via ESPN insider Brady Henderson.

George Holani Will Get Work

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks want to operate in a committee, and they would normally have Zach Charbonnet in the RB2 role. Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL and is starting the season on the physically unable to perform list because of this. The Seahawks will count on Holani, the only player in the running back room who was on the roster when the team won the Super Bowl against the Patriots back in February.

Holani should be expected to get a lot of third-down work as he is arguably the team's best pass protector at the moment. He can take some of the pressure off of Price, which will be valuable as the rookie gets his first NFL carries.

Emanuel Wilson is Proceeding with Caution

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury after the first training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson is the third running back on the roster, but there's a chance he may end up as an inactive player for the opener against the Patriots. Wilson has been out of practice and did not play in the team's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. There is hope that he will be able to heal in time for their game on September 9th, but it remains to be seen how much he has progressed.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Wilson get some carries if he is healthy just to shed some rust, but he is firmly behind both Price and Holani in the depth chart.

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