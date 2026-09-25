Seattle Seahawks Seeing Unexpected Battle of Starting Right Guard

Easily one of the most controversial positions for the Seattle Seahawks (2-0) heading into the 2026 NFL Season is right guard. There were many fans who didn’t want Anthony Brafford as the starter moving forward despite a strong performance towards the end of the season. Now those fans will get their wish, as Bradford is in IR with a knee and hip injury.

Seattle is having Christian Haynes and Beau Stephens split the first-team reps while Bradford is out. This could be a chance for either player to impress for the full-time starting spot. It could be a situation where Bradford’s absence might do more harm than good.

The Seahawks haven’t said the position battle is open, but the team has to think about their future starting lineup continuing into Week 3 at the Washington Commanders.

Why Bradford Should Get His Spot Back if He Returns

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It isn’t known when Bradford will be back from his injuries. He had some good, but not great moments in the Week 1 game versus the New England Patriots. He accumulated a run-grade of 75.1, which ranks 12th by Pro Football Focus. Bradford, however, was once again one of the least efficient pass-protectors in the league.

His 3.1 pass-block grade ranks last in the league among qualified guards. He has the potential to be better in pass protection when he isn’t going against the Patriots’ defensive line. Bradford is in the final year of his rookie contract and would likely ask for a big contract for being a full-time starter during the Super Bowl season.

Why Christian Haynes Should Take All of the First-Team Reps

Haynes hasn’t been efficient when asked to step up during practices. When thrust into the starting lineup in Week 2 at the Arizona Cardinals, Haynes was reliable, and the Seahawks’ offense was successful.

The Seahawks averaged 6.02 yards per play in Haynes’ 41 snaps compared to 5.15 yards per play with Stephens’ 26 snaps, according to HawkBloogger. He didn’t allow a pressure pass rush and only lost two of the 19 pass-block reps. He is easily the more reliable pass blocker than Stephens and he isn’t a free agent until the 2028 offseason.

Why Beau Stephens Should Be Given a Bigger Chance

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Beau Stephens (70) looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haynes may have the higher upside for the next few weeks, but there is a great chance that Stephens turns into a solidified starter for the Seahawks in the future. Stephens took 26 snaps with the first-team offense. During this time, Stephens had better run-blocking and some pancake blocks. Haynes wasn’t worse as a run-blocker; Stephens was just as efficient. This should give the Seahawks more thought about giving the rookie more opportunities with the first-team offense.

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