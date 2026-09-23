Seattle Seahawks Rookie Report: Beau Stephens Steps Up

The first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season create a lot of uncertainty around most of the league. One certainty is the Seattle Seahawks’ continuing dominance after a 31-7 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. There were many players who contributed to the dominating win, including some rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class. Some rookies had a big impact while others still need more time.

Feeling Great-ish

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Week 2 game could’ve been a statement performance for the Seahawks’ first-round pick in running back Jadarian Price. He had some good runs, but a combination of an early fumble and his shoulder injury shortened his impact.

Price finished the game with 52 yards on 13 carries. He also had a reception for eight yards. There shouldn’t be any worry about his potential impact, but Seahawks fans might need to lower expectations for him considering as the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Feeling Good

There is a new rookie that the Seahawks should be good about coming out of Week 2. Rookie guard Beau Stephens split some of the drives at right guard with Christian Haynes, who started in place of the injured Anthony Bradford. Haynes was the more efficient blocker, taking 61% (43 snaps) at right guard, but Stephens played well in his 27 offensive snaps.

For the second week in a row, cornerbacks Julian Neal and Avery Smith took a good bit of snaps on special teams. Smith played 14 snaps on special teams against the Cardinals while Neal played 10 snaps. Neal did find his way onto the defensive side of the field for the Cardinals’ final offensive drive. Smith had a tackle on special teams while Neal had a tackle on defense. They are developing confidence and good habits when they step onto the field more.

Needs More Time

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern (DL10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Six rookies, including the four they drafted, remain on the practice squad to develop more. Cornerbacks Andre Fuller and Michael Danbsy need to be efficient at playing defense and on special teams. It is going to be for wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson to get on the field when the Seahawks rarely use more than three receivers.

Defensive tackle Deven Eastern might be a backup if Brandon Pili isn’t recovered from his concussion in Week 2. That leaves undrafted rookies in guard Evan Beerntsen and edge rusher Aiden Hubbard looking to improve and move up the depth chart.

Out for the Season

The loss of second-round pick in safety Bud Clark for the season hurts the Seahawks, considering starting free safety Ty Okada missed his second game of the season. While Rodney Thomas II has been an efficient starter, the Seahawks might prefer to get their young, eager and dynamic playmaker onto the field.

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