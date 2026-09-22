Seahawks Set Franchise Record — But Mike Macdonald Doesn't Care

The Seattle Seahawks are one of eight teams that find themselves 2-0 at the end of two weeks of the NFL season.

However, out of those eight teams, the Seahawks are the only squad to have won 10 games to finish last season off. Seattle has won 12 consecutive games, which ties a franchise record that was set back in 2005, a year in which they advanced to the Super Bowl.

Despite the success, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is focusing on what's ahead for the team.

"No, we don't talk about it," Macdonald said about the streak via the team's website. "It's a great stat because we haven't lost, which is nice. I think one of the reasons we're probably able to do it is because we don't think about it. We're really focused on what we want to do right now."

Seahawks Have Won 12 Consecutive Games

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks' win streak is definitely something worth noting and celebrating, but they have a tough time doing that when they have bigger tasks at hand. The team is focused on winning this Super Bowl, not on a second straight Super Bowl or trying to go back-to-back, but rather on winning the one that's in front of them.

That was their mindset throughout the entire offseason, so it's no surprise that Macdonald doesn't have this grandiose, upbeat answer to this question in a press conference.

The 12 consecutive wins mean nothing if the Seahawks lose the final 15 games of the season. There's a very good chance that won't happen, given how well they've been playing as of late, but they know they cannot underestimate a single opponent on their schedule.

The Seahawks have a chance to break the franchise record for most consecutive wins in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. With Jayden Daniels likely out due to an elbow injury, Seattle has a good chance of pulling off the feat. That said, they have to remain focused on the task at hand and execute their game to the best of their abilities. Otherwise, a hungry Washington team looking for its first win could keep the streak at 12.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Commanders is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. PT inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

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