The Seattle Seahawks made a familiar statement in the 31-7 Week 2 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks had a slow start against the Cardinals by tying it up 7-7 at halftime, but then scored 24 points in the second half. This is similar to how they dominated other teams last season.

Seattle now turns its attention to the Week 3 road matchup versus the Washington Commanders, where it is all but confirmed that starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is out for the matchup. Daniels dislocated his left elbow in the 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It is the same elbow that he dislocated in the 38-14 home loss to the Seahawks in Week 9.

Is Daniels Playing in Week 3 Against the Seahawks?

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot of uncertainty about his new injury, especially since it is the same elbow. Daniels is confirmed to have suffered a dislocation, but the X-rays came back negative for a more serious injury, including a fracture. He will have more tests in the coming days to see about the severity of the injury and how long he will be out. Based on the fact that he will have more tests and the multiple injuries to his elbow, Daniels will likely be out.

After Daniels suffered his first dislocated elbow last season against the Seahawks, he missed three games. He was able to return in a game versus the Minnesota Vikings, but re-aggravated the same injury in his return and missed the rest of the season. This could be the same situation where Daniels might put himself in more risk if he returns too early.

Who Steps in as Quarterback versus the Seahawks?

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams (99) and Ernest Jones (13) tackle Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks will likely face a Commanders’ offense led by backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. He came in after Daniels' injury and played fairly well against the Cowboys. Mariota completed 11-of-17 of his passes for 111 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Mariota has been successful against the Seahawks, winning both games with a completion percentage of 63.5%, 454 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The last time he played Seattle was in the 2022 season.

This is a completely different Seahawks team, however. Mariota will face a Seahawks defense that has allowed a total of 17 points against the New England Patriots and the Cardinals.

The Seahawks' defense allowed 151 total yards while also accounting for seven quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and two sacks against the Cardinals. The Seahawks shut down the running game and Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett to average 3.4 yards per completion. The Seahawks could give Mariota one of his worst performances in recent history in Week 3.

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