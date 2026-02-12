John Schneider Open Up on Kenneth Walker's Desire to Remain with Seahawks

Wednesday was a day for the Seattle Seahawks to celebrate one of the biggest moments in franchise history with the addition of a second Lombardi Trophy.

The Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX thanks to a dominant display from their Dark Side Defense. It took some time for them to eventually find the endzone, offensively, but running back Kenneth Walker III was the most consistent offensive player. Walker found ways to extend drives in the running game with 135 yards on 27 carries and through the air with two receptions for 26 yards.

Walker was named Super Bowl MVP, the first offensive Super Bowl MVP in franchise history. He took the extra workload after the season-ending of the second running back Zach Charbonnet, a star in the NFL Playoffs.

Walker wants to remain in Seattle

Walker is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the league year is set to begin in March. It isn’t ideal for a player fresh off a fantastic postseason, including the Super Bowl title, to get ready for free agency, but there shouldn’t be any worry of the Seahawks losing out on Walker.

During the parade, Walker expressed his desire to remain with the Seahawks, according to general manager John Schneider. While Schneider was a few drinks in while talking to the 12 at Lumen Field for the conclusion of the festivities, he understood that Walker eagerly wants a new deal, if it were in the middle of the celebration.

“He tried negotiating with me five minutes ago. It was really weird.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How easy is it to retain Walker?

Walker has already expressed his interest in playing with the team, as it is likely the front office feels the same way. The biggest question is how the Seahawks can re-sign to a much bigger deal. There is a lot that the front office can do with the sixth-most salary cap space available at $74 million, according to Spotrac.

Walker is currently set to average $9 million per year, according to Spotrac. The Seahawks also have key players like cornerback Riq Woolen, cornerback Josh Jobe, safety Coby Bryant, safety Ty Okada, and wide receiver/return specialist Rashad Shaheed set to be free agents. Woolen will likely leave Seattle via free agency and the team could make a surprise departure.

The front office will also have to consider how to contract extensions for wide receiver and the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year recipient in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and three-time cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Schneider was able to find a way to get left tackle Charles Cross to a new four-year, $104.4 million deal with only an $11 million hit next season.

Schneider and the front office have likely been creating scenarios to extend players like Walker for months in advance. It is one of the key reasons the Seahawks have consistently had great defense. It is also a reason why the Seahawks will remain serious threats to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

