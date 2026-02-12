Own a Piece of Seattle Seahawks’ History With The Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Commemorative Issue

The Seattle Seahawks trounced the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX , clinching their second Super Bowl title.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Rylie Mills (98) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Behind a dominant showing from its defense and a strong rushing performance behind

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, Seattle's victory was never in doubt.

The Seahawks defeated the Patriots 29–13 behind an impressive defensive performance. | Jamie Schwaberow/Sports Illustrated

Head Coach and defensive guru Mike Macdonald's gameplan was excellent, and his squad executed to near perfection in just about every phase.

Seattle relentlessly pressured New England quarterback Drake Maye, sacking him six times, and the Patriots turned the ball over three times. On offense, QB Sam Darnold was efficient with 202 yards and a touchdown, while Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III rolled on the ground with 135 yards on 27 attempts.

The Seahawks had not won a post season game since 2019, but ran the floor during coach Mike Macdonald’s second season as head coach. It was a juggernaut of a playoff run, having to defeat a pair of division rivals in both the divisional round (San Francisco 49ers) and NFC championship (Los Angeles Rams) games.

In the dividiional round, the Seahawks blew out the 49ers 41-6, holding the 49ers to 174 yards and 6 points. San Francisco never got past Seattle's 22.

In the NFC championship 31-27 defeat of the Los Angeles Rams, QB Darnold went 25/36 for 346 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 127.8 in the biggest game of his life.

But the story of the 2025-26 season was Seattle's relentless defense, dubbed the the "Dark Side."



Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

