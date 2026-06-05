Seahawks Can Win Super Bowl Again, But This AFC Team Could Beat Them

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to get back to the Super Bowl and repeat as champions, but it's a feat only eight teams have accomplished in NFL history.

The Seahawks are viewed as one of the best teams in the NFC, even with the Los Angeles Rams breathing down their neck by trading for Myles Garrett. Sports Illustrated analyst Conor Orr believes the Seahawks will make it back to the Super Bowl, but they will lose to the Houston Texans.

"The Texans and the Seahawks both have among the league’s best net rest differentials, and Houston has one of the 10 easiest schedules in terms of opponent win percentage (which, while a faulty measurement tool, does indicate that the Texans’ path is less arduous than it was a year ago)," Orr wrote.

"... I predict the Seahawks will again win their division thanks to the Rams being slammed by the league’s ruthless Jigsaw House of a schedule and minus-seven net rest differential, which does no favors for an aging quarterback whose replacement was just selected. The Seahawks have a much better relative rate of rest between games and the advantages created by Mike Macdonald and rising star defensive coordinator Aden Durde are still very much in place."

Seahawks Predicted For Super Bowl Clash With Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks got to the Super Bowl this past season thanks to their defense. The Dark Side was one of the best units in the NFL, and they showed up when it mattered most in the Super Bowl. They blanked the New England Patriots for three quarters, which led to their victory.

The one team with a defense that could rival the Seahawks is the Texans, who are led by Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. The Texans and Seahawks were the only teams in the NFL last season to surrender fewer than 300 points, but Seattle's offense with Sam Darnold was the difference in winning the Super Bowl and getting knocked out in the Divisional Round.

The Texans upgraded their offense this offseason by trading for Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery and signing Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith to improve the trenches. However, the Seahawks will make things difficult for them with Byron Murphy II only getting better and Leonard Williams always threatening opposing backfields.

They have made moves to help their roster while the Seahawks are relying on their championship pedigree to carry them despite losing key contributors in Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Boye Mafe and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

While the Seahawks' decision to keep some roster continuity is justified after winning a Super Bowl, other teams' pursuits of Seattle's spot could be what hurts the team from going back-to-back.

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