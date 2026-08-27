4 Seahawks Who Could Be Surprise Casualties on Cutdown Day

The Seattle Seahawks are figuring out how their roster will look at the end of the preseason. They may have to part ways with some players who are expected to make the team.

Here's a look at four players who could be on the wrong side of the roster cutdown deadline this weekend.

RB Emanuel Wilson

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Seahawks during free agency as a possible Kenneth Walker III replacement. Wilson has been fighting for reps in training camp against rookie Jadarian Price and George Holani. On top of that, the team is expected to bring Zach Charbonnet into the fold in the middle of the season, which could leave Wilson on the outside looking in.

Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury, which has held him out of both preseason contests so far. It remains to be seen if he will participate against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, but there is reason to believe that he won't be on the final 53-man roster.

WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

Kansas wideout Emmanuel Henderson during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft out of Kansas, and he was expected to be the team's final wide receiver on the 53-man roster. However, Montori Foster Jr. has enjoyed a very successful camp, and there's reason to believe that he could jump over him in the depth chart between now and the end of the weekend.

Jake Bobo's injury could open up a roster spot, but Henderson will have to earn his placement on the Seahawks rather than it just be given to him.

OT Bobby Hart

Bobby Hart blocks Denver linebacker Nik Bonitto. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hart signed with the Seahawks after over a decade of experience in the NFL. His 108 games since 2015 are among the highest on the team. Hart has not looked strong for the Seahawks during the preseason, and there's reason to believe he won't be with the team for much longer.

Hart will have to prove himself worthy of snagging Mason Richman's spot on the 53-man roster during the game against the Chiefs.

CB Nehemiah Pritchett

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have likely only one spot on the cornerback depth chart for both Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett. Igbinoghene is a former first-round pick, and he signed with the Seahawks on a one-year deal this offseason.

Pritchett has two years left on his rookie contract, which could give him a leg up, but it could also hurt his case if the team decides to go in a different direction. The signing of Trevon Diggs and the interest in Terrion Arnold during training camp suggests that the team is not thrilled with the cornerback depth, and it could result in Pritchett being cut.

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