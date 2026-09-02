Why Seattle Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Can Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX thanks in large part to running back Kenneth Walker. The star running back had 161 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the victory over the New England Patriots, which set him up nicely for free agency.

Seattle wasn't the team that broke out the checkbook for Walker, however, as he signed a three-year, $43.05 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. With Walker out, the Seahawks knew they needed another running back, especially with Zach Charbonnet still rehabbing after suffering an ACL tear during the playoffs. They found their replacement in the first round of the NFL draft, selecting Notre Dame's Jadarian Price at No. 32 overall.

While Price didn't play in the preseason, the expectations for him are high as he enters his rookie season. Price, who never had a feature back workload with the Irish thanks to the presence of Jeremiyah Love, will see a heavy workload, which is why he was easily chosen as the favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award on an NFL.com poll.

What makes Jadarian Price a ROY candidate?

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several experts voted for the projected winners of the biggest awards this year and Price had seven votes for the ROY, easily surpassing Love who was tied for second with two votes. NFL.com analyst Jeremy Bergman touched on why he was buying the hype on Price, saying he's a Day 1 starter who will be "thrown into the fire."

"Seattle's first-round pick will be thrown into the fire out of the gate, with Kenneth Walker III in Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet (knee; PUP) out for at least the first four weeks. Reports out of Seahawks camp see Price as a worthy plug-and-play Day 1 starter, which can't be said for many other top offensive picks," Bergman wrote. "Getting 15 touches a week for the defending Super Bowl champions, with a reigning Offensive Player of the Year threatening on the outside, is about as cushy an entry into the NFL as you can get."

Have the Seattle Seahawks ever had a Rookie of the Year?

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Price lives up to this prediction, it would be a history-making event for the Seahawks. To date, the franchise has never had any player win the NFL Rookie of the Year award on offense or defense.

The closest players in recent years include Nick Emmanowri, who finished second in voting for the Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, losing out to Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Before that, it was Walker, who finished second in voting to Garrett Wilson.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Rick Mirer in action against Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Anthony Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 1993, Rick Mirer was the winner of the UPI (United Press International) AFC Rookie of the Year, but that was not the official award.

Perhaps Price will end this streak for the Seahawks and finally bring home some rookie hardware. He will have the opportunity to get plenty of touches, now he just has to make the most of them.

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