The Seattle Seahawks took a gamble by selecting a running back in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Seahawks’ decision to pick former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price was met with some backlash from experts and Seahawks fans, but it was easily the right decision to take him in the first round.

Price is not only projected to be a solid replacement for Kenneth Walker III, but also to make an explosive introduction to the NFL. League executives believe Price is in a key spot to win the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award this season.

Offensive Rookie of the Year for Price?

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Price was regarded as one of the most athletic offensive players in the 2026 Draft class despite being the number-two running back at Notre Dame behind Jeremiyah Love. He was utilized as part of a two-running-back system with the Irish. Price rushed for 1,420 yards and 18 touchdowns on 233 carries, caught two receiving touchdowns and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

The Seahawks knew there were many ways to implement Price into the dynamic offense under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. They’ll keep their philosophy of running the ball often and throwing the ball deep under Fleury, but they’ll implement new ideas that will benefit Price.

Seattle will utilize more motions and shifts and multiple tight end sets. This will greatly impact Price’s ability to run more yards and have potential breakout runs.

It also helps that Price will be the top back without having veteran Zach Charbonnet take a good portion of the carries that he did with Walker. Charbonnet is recovering well from his ACL injury and should play sooner than expected when he first suffered the ACL tear. He will, at least, miss the four games of the season the Seahawks ensures he wll be completely healthy.

Is Price Behind in the Race for OROTY?

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are devoted to making Price the top option at running back ahead of third-year veteran George Holani and power back Emanuel Wilson. Price has missed a few practices during the Seahawks’ training camp due to leg soreness, but he made huge strides after he returned for practices. The Seahawks opted not to use Price in one of the three preseason games.

These preseason games were designed more for the coaching staff to see which young players and untested veterans could be an impact for the upcoming NFL Season. The Seahawks know what they have in Price, so they don’t see him in preseason games meant for the less developed players. The Seahawks already know how they will use him this upcoming season.

Seattle has never had a player win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Having a serious contender in Price would only validate the Seahawks’ ability to draft young stars and create explosive impact players.

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