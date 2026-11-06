Six Players the Seahawks Should Note from College Football Week 9

Throughout the College Football Season, we’ll be monitoring top performers who might be available to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2027 draft. We’ll focus on players that play positions that are likely, or at least possibly, going to be one the team considers going after. This should give us a chance to spotlight players that the team targets well ahead of time.

Darian Mensah Is Nearly Perfect In 2026

The Miami Hurricanes haven’t played top-end competition yet this season, but there’s no dismissing how good Mensah has been. He’s completing over 80% of his passes and has 25 touchdowns to 1 interception. This last week he provided over 300 total yards of offense and 3 more passing touchdowns. No one is balling as hard as he is right now.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) pressures. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Brown Explodes From His Tandem Backfield

The Louisville backfield features two quality, draftable backs named Brown, and this week it was all about Isaac. On just twelve total touches, he produced 172 yards and 4 touchdowns. You won’t find many better games than that from a back. I wouldn’t build an offense around Isaac Brown, but I think he can slot in very nicely as a meaningful part of one.

Willie Rodriguez Opens Up The Tight End Convo

Kentucky Wildcats tight end Henry Boyer (87) reacts as he runs to the sideline after tight end Willie Rodriguez scores a touchdown during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Elijah Arroyo situation being what it is, I suspect the Seattle Seahawks will need to find another quality tight end this offseason. There are several, and this last week Willie Rodriguez of Kentucky stood out to me. On 7 targets, he had 6 catches for 67 yards, while also maintaining clean numbers in his pass blocking. Time to start paying attention to these guys.

Marquise Lightfoot Joins The Party In Miami

Much has been made of Miami’s mean interior line combo in Justin Scott and Ahmad Moten Sr, but Marquise Lightfoot is part of the conversation as well. Coming off the edge for the Hurricanes, Lightfoot landed hard this weekend with 7 tackles, 2 sacks, a forced fumble, and 7 pressures during the dominant victory. He’s making some waves in the edge class.

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) with the ball as Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) and defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (8) cornerback Xavier Lucas (6) defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rasheem Biles Is Everywhere For Texas

We’ve discussed Biles before, but it’s hard to not continue to pound the drum for him this week. The linebacker had 8 tackles with 4 for a loss, which included 3 sacks, 5 total pressures, and a forced fumble, while also handling his coverage duties well enough to allow 21 yards on 2 targets. The Longhorns defense was elite last week, and he was a big reason why.

Jelani McDonald Locks Down The Back End

Mississippi State Cougars wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) catches a ball while defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another significant reason why the Longhorns allowed only three points this week was the play of McDonald at safety. He kept it simple, with 9 tackles and 3 completions allowed for 14 yards, but sometimes that’s all you need to keep an opposing offense under control. McDonald is a day two safety and continues to move his draft stock up with games like this.

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