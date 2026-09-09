Six Players the Seattle Seahawks Should Note from College Football Week One

Throughout the 2027 College Football Season, we’ll be monitoring top performers who might be available to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2027 draft. We’ll focus on players that play positions that are likely, or at least possibly, going to be one the team considers going after. This should give us a chance to spotlight players that the team targets well ahead of time.

Jayden Maiava Has Double The Fun

Maiava is one of a handful of quarterbacks who’s had two games so far this season, since he got a ‘Week 0’ game as well. He was great in both, and is currently sitting with a staggering 89% completion percentage, 635 yards, and 5 touchdown passes. His rushing hasn’t taken off yet (he’s at -11 yards there), but Maiava is off to a great start for his stock.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadan Baugh Is A Runaway Freight Train

Would the Seahawks use back-to-back first round picks on running backs? I don’t know, but if it’s for Baugh I couldn’t argue with the value. Baugh churned his way to 160 rushing yards on just 14 carries, as well as 3 touchdowns. He had volume production that no other high-profile back had this week, and remains a fairly-clear top back in his draft class.

Jake Bobo’s Long-Lost Brother Drew?

Georgia Bulldogs center Drew Bobo (74) runs during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I can’t speak to the relationship between Drew Bobo and our very own Jake Bobo, but I can say that Drew had a strong week for the Georgia Bulldogs at center. On top of allowing 0 pressures according to PFF, Georgia ran the ball for a staggering 272 yards at just over 10 yards per rush. He earned a 69.1 grade, perhaps not elite, but watch for him to be a coveted pick.

Princewill Umanmielen Is A Mouthful And A Handful

If that name sounds familiar, rest assured that you’re not losing your mind. Princewill’s brother (Princely) was drafted by the Carolina Panthers last year. Princewill brings some real talent to the table, and this last week he converted that talent into production. 6 tackles, 2 sacks, and 4 QB pressures off the edge in a blowout LSU win. He could rise fast.

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Roberts Carries On the TTU Linebacker Legacy

Jacob Rodriguez became a second round pick of the Miami Dolphins this year mostly thanks to his remarkable playmaking abilities. Four interceptions and seven forced fumbles added up to a guy who was always around the ball. His successor at Tech, Ben Roberts, punched in 5 tackles (1 for a loss), a pass breakup, and a forced fumble to indicate he’ll offer the same.

A Trial By Fire For Koi Perich

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perich knows how to get to the ball-carrier from the safety spot, he’s just had an issue with getting that carrier to the ground. So him registering 11 tackles for Oregon this last week without missing any (according to PFF) feels significant. His performance got docked for allowing a receiving touchdown, but even his coverage numbers were fine otherwise. Progress!

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