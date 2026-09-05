Seahawks 2027 NFL Mock Draft Keeps 'Pass-Rushing Cupboard Well Stocked'

The Seattle Seahawks are focused on their first game of the season as they're preparing to play against the New England Patriots on Wednesday night in Week 1 of the regular season.

This weekend, the NFL is off as they recently wrapped up the preseason, which means all of the focus is on the NCAA. While watching the collegiate players take the field, it's easy to think about which ones will make an impact at the next level.

We are still months away from the 2027 NFL Draft, so we don't know exactly where each of these players will land. Still, NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo recently released his latest mock draft, allowing us to see who might be available for the Seahawks in Round 1.

Round 1, Pick 29: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei and DB Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington running back Jonah Coleman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Melo has Seattle selecting 29th overall, which is where they land Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei. Seattle has built an elite defense beginning with the front seven. This year, that front seven will include a couple of aging veterans in DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr.

Lawrence has already said 2026 will be his final season and Fowler might not be too far behind him. Melo says adding Uiagalelei will help replace Lawrence and keep the pass-rush strong in Seattle.

"Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider is another decision-maker who believes in keeping the pass-rushing cupboard well stocked. They have some aging players at the position in Dante Fowler Jr. and DeMarcus Lawrence. Matayo Uiagalelei has incredible size (6-5, 270), is relentless versus the run, and routinely wins as a pass rusher," Mayo wrote.

Matayo Uiagalelei was in first-round conversation in 2026

Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Uiagalelei had 18.5 sacks over his first three seasons with the Ducks and was considered a potential late-first or early-second-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. He elected not to enter the draft, however, saying he wanted to win a title and finish what he started.

Oregon entered the new season as the No. 2 team in the country and has a good chance of doing exactly what Uiagalelei hoped for, which is contend for a title this year. He's expected to be a major part of their defensive plans and if he puts up another season as strong as his past couple of years, there's no reason to think he won't be a Round 1 selection in 2027.

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