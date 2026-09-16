Six Players the Seattle Seahawks Should Note from College Football Week 2

Throughout the 2027 College Football Season, we’ll be monitoring top performers who might be available to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2027 draft. We’ll focus on players that play positions that are likely, or at least possibly, going to be one the team considers going after. This should give us a chance to spotlight players that the team targets well ahead of time.

Drew Mestemaker Puts Okie State On The Map

It was a little messy for Drew on Saturday, including two interceptions and a 96 yard pick six. But when you drop 317 passing and 109 yards rushing on the vaunted Oregon defense, throw up 39 points, and score a program-defining upset, you’re gonna get attention. Mestemaker has all the tools and is a fascinating dual-threat prospect. I’m a huge fan.

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass as Oregon's Bear Alexander (1) defends in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Justice Haynes Carries The Weight For Georgia Tech

It will probably not be a very good season for the Yellow Jackets, but Justice Haynes can continue to build on his draft stock from prior seasons at Michigan and Alabama. 81 rushing yards and a touchdown is all well and good, but standing out to me are the six catches for 36 yards and another touchdown. Receiving wasn’t a part of Haynes’s game previously. Notable.

Braelin Moore Starts A Conversation At Center

Braelin Moore 61, LSU Tigers take on the Southeastern Louisiana. Sept 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For quite some time, Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu has been the clear top dog at center for this class, but I don’t believe he has an iron-clad grip on it. Braelin Moore of LSU is off to a good start this year, keeping his quarterback clean and posting a 73.5 PFF grade. It’s not a top-heavy class of centers this year in my mind, but the depth is notable as being above average.

With A Name Like Bear, What Do You Expect?

It may be a disappointing year for the Oregon Ducks, but Bear Alexander has been exempt from it so far down in the trenches. Four tackles and a QB hit against Oklahoma State indicate that he’s doing his job, and while Okie State grinding 237 rushing yards, about half of that came from the quarterback. I like Bear as a potential nose tackle in the NFL.

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander, left, and Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

John Henry Daley Was A QB Sacking Man

The Michigan Wolverines will be leaning heavily on their defense to win games this season, and Daley is one of the best pieces they have to play. In a tough win against Oklahoma, Daley had eight tackles, with three for a loss, including 1.5 sacks and a batted pass. In an incredibly strong edge class, Daley isn’t at the top, but he’s probably a day two pick.

Xavier Atkins Has Entered The Chat

Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) reacts after a missed field goal against the Baylor Bears in the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Auburn Linebacker hasn’t really come across my radar previously, but his success rushing the quarterback on Saturday was eye-popping. In 40 total snaps, and just 11 rushing the quarterback, Atkins recorded 5 total pressures. He also posted four tackles and allowed 19 yards on four coverage targets. Keep an eye on this one in future weeks.

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