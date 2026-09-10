Seattle Seahawks Reportedly ’Dodged a Bullet’ With Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks might be able to breathe a sigh of relief. While they expect Sam Darnold to miss time with a hip injury, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding his future.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that Darnold underwent an MRI Thursday morning, adding that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will need time to get back on the field but the team believes they “dodged a bullet.”

Ian Rapoport also addressed the situation, saying Darnold shouldn't be counted on in Week 2, but he's not ready to rule out a Week 3 return against the Washington Commanders.

Sam Darnold injured early on Wednesday night

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold reacts after being sacked during the first quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle suffered their major scare when Darnold was sacked by Dre’Mont Jones on the opening drive. He limped off the field and after trying to walk off the pain on the sideline, Darnold had to be tended to by medical staff. After a brief visit to the tent, he headed to the locker room where he had X-Rays which showed no fractures.

The results from the MRI will give them better insight to how long they will be without Darnold, but the Seahawks sound as if they expect Darnold to be back at some point this season. That’s good news considering Darnold has been one of the winningest quarterbacks in the NFL over the past two seasons. He led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record in 2024 and followed that with a 14-3 mark in 2025 for the Seahawks.

Seahawks are in good hands with Drew Lock while Sam Darnold recovers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock reacts after defeating the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we saw during the Seahawks 13-10 comeback win over the Patriots in Week 1, Seattle is in good hands with Drew Lock. One of the more experienced backups in the league, Lock showed full command of the offense and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury had enough faith in him to open up the playbook.

Lock outperformed Drake Maye, finishing with 187 yards and a touchdown pass while going 16-of-22 on his attempts. Lock had another touchdown pass, caught by Cooper Kupp, wiped out by an illegal shift penalty, which would have made his night look even better.

Even with that touchdown being taken away, Lock proved the moment wasn't too big for him. Of course, Seattle fans who remember his heroics in the comeback win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in 2023 weren't surprised. Lock has never lacked for confidence and the win with him under center in the opener will only give him more fuel as he continues to lead the team until Darnold returns.

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