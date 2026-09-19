Seattle Seahawks 2027 Mock Draft Lands Relentless Pass Rusher in Round 1

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending NFL champions and they began the 2026 season with a win over the New England Patriots. It was a rematch of Super Bowl LX and Seattle found a way to win 13-10 despite being without Sam Darnold for much of the game after their star quarterback suffered an injury on the first drive of the game.

Drew Lock did just enough to help them get the win and will be the starter while Darnold recovers. Lock deserves plenty of credit for his work, but Seattle knows their defense is the key to their success. Head coach Mike Macdonald made his name coaching elite defenses and has turned Seattle into one of the best in the NFL.

In an effort to keep their defense elite, Todd McShay sees the Seahawks targeting a defensive end in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft, with Will Heldt from Clemson being their selection in Round 1.

Round 1, Pick 30: Will Heldt, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson Tigers defensive end Will Heldt reacts after a sack against the Georgia Southern Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McShay points out that Macdonald doesn't rely on one pass-rusher to get the job done. Instead, he attacks defenses in waves, and one of his most important players is set to leave at the end of the year. Veteran DeMarcus Lawrence has said this will be his final season in the league, which means there will be a hole in the front seven that needs to be filled.

To fill that void, McShay has the Seahawks targeting Heldt, a 6-foot-6, 260-pounder who is a relentless player with a non-stop motor.

"Mike Macdonald builds pressure through multiplicity, and Heldt can line up wide, reduce inside, or work through a stunt without giving the offense an obvious pre-snap tell. He’s a long edge defender with quick feet and unusual redirection skills for his size," McShay wrote. "His pad level and anchor still need work against power, but his alignment versatility, relentless motor, and ability to affect both the run and the pass give him three-down starter potential."

Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Demeco Kennedy high-fives Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Will Heldt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heldt began his career with Purdue and transferred to Clemson after two years. He had a breakout campaign in 2025 for the Tigers, recording 46 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

In addition to losing Lawrence, the Seahawks have decisions to make on Uchenna Nwosu and Dante Fowler Jr., who are both scheduled for free agency in 2027. Adding the versatile Heldt would be a step in the right direction as they look to keep their defensive front strong.

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