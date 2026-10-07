Six Players the Seattle Seahawks Should Note from College Football Week 5

Throughout the College Football Season, we’ll be monitoring top performers who might be available to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2027 draft. We’ll focus on players that play positions that are likely, or at least possibly, going to be one the team considers going after. This should give us a chance to spotlight players that the team targets well ahead of time.

CJ Carr Is Still Delivering For The Fighting Irish

I’m not a huge Carr fan, since he’s more of a pure pocket quarterback. I’m just not sure if he has the mobility and athletic ability to thrive at the next level. But he’s certainly thriving in college, and he continued that trend last week. 234 yards, 4 touchdowns, and another on the ground. All we need is for Notre Dame to play a real team at some point.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) passes the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not That Missouri RB, The Other One

Jamal Roberts is certainly overshadowed in his own backfield by Ahmad Hardy, but he’s got his chance to shine right now. And against a hot Florida Gators team, he most certainly did. 211 yards on the ground, 29 through the air, and three touchdowns, guiding Missouri to a blowout win. Both Missouri running backs may get drafted next year.

Alexander Doost Is The Developmental RG You Want

Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Alexander Doost (63) against the Arizona State Sun Devils. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not a great draft for pure right guards this year, but I find myself gravitating towards Alexander Doost. He should be available very late in the draft and is a great athlete, and just has to overcome some fundamental and technique flaws. Sounds a little like Anthony Bradford. And I like a rookie scale contract Bradford much more than an extension Bradford.

Damon Wilson Plays The Game Of His Life

The 2.5 sacks Wilson scored on the Clemson Tigers alone would probably get him here, but that doesn’t capture the depth of his destruction. He was credited with 11 pressures, meaning he was in the backfield constantly throughout the game. It’s a crowded EDGE crop this season, but Wilson is making his move, and could push towards the top of the class.

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) passes near Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Damon Wilson II (10). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Cole Might Be The Next Big Hybrid

The NFL is constantly on the lookout for the next Micah Parsons, and every year the draft produces a couple viable candidates. Chris Cole is my favorite so far this year. The Georgia defender had two tackles for loss and four pressures last week, while not getting targeted once in coverage. You can get two for the price of one here, possibly.

Xavier Atkins Does Everything For Auburn

Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) reacts after an interception against the Tennessee Volunteers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another linebacker, since I wasn’t enamored with the safety play this week. Atkins is sort of low key in this class, but on top of 11 tackles last week (half a tackle for loss in there too), Atkins had a pick and two QB pressures while allowing just one catch for seven yards. If you find yourself in need of a linebacker on day three, I’m into this one.

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