There are plenty of games left for the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), who are just on the outside of the NFC playoffs. The Seahawks have been dealing along the roster since the season started, but it’s been developing as the season progressed. Seattle is still competing for a playoff spot, but the front office is creating scenarios for building their roster.

​The 2027 NFL Draft will give the Seahawks several opportunities to build their roster. The biggest focus will be on the front office to address the biggest weaknesses on the roster or problems that will be coming after next season. This 2027 Draft possesses a lot of talented players that the Seahawks will address with their biggest position needs. The 2028 NFL Draft also has a lot of potential.

​Edge Rusher

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs after the catch as Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) defends during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks didn’t acquire an edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft or the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline. After this season, Derick Hall is the only rusher returning to the team for the 2027 season. This might be an indication that the Seahawks might wait until the draft to make a move for a franchise edge rusher.

While the pass rush pressure is high, the Dark Side Defense doesn’t possess high sack numbers. If there is a position for general manager John Schneifer to select in the first round of the 2027 Draft, it would be for an edge rusher.

Wide Receiver

​The Seahawks possess the league’s best wide receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but they are limited outside of him. Cooper Kupp is running out of steam, Rashid Shahed is an explosive gadget receiver, and second-year receiver Tory Horton hasn’t stepped up. Quarterback Sam Darnold or Drew Lock needs another young receiver to be open when they are escaping the pocket. The wide receiver position would be an area that the Seahawks could address within the first three rounds.

​Defensive Tackle

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) reacts after a sack in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​This season raised a lot of key concerns about the interior defensive line moving forward. Veteran defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili have gone through injuries. There is still a lot of information and concern over Williams’ stinger injury.

Their other veteran in Jarran Reed, might have been on the trade block, but has one year left on his deal. Finally, Rylie Mills has been good, but not great in his first full season. A day-two pick in the 2027 or 2028 Draft might have to be accessed on a reliable, young defensive tackle opposite Byron Murphy II.

​Quarterback

​Here is the wildcard position. The Seahawks might trust Darnold or Lock moving forward after this season with a new contract. If the Seahawks take this route, then a day three pick should be accessed.

If, however, Seattle’s front office is ready for a new franchise quarterback in 2027 or beyond, then a day one or early day two pick would have to be made for a young quarterback in the 2027 draft. If the Seahawks bring back Darnold next season without an extension, then they should be at the front of the quarterback-needy teams for the 2028 NFL Draft.

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