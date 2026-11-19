The 2026 NFL Season is halfway done, and some teams are seeing some big roster issues. These issues are hampering their contention for a Super Bowl title and even a playoff spot. The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) have some roster concerns that might be keeping them from contending for a playoff spot.

Some, if not all, 32 front offices have already started evaluating some of the talent for the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft. The Seahawks might be in a good position to draft key talent based on where they are in the draft. It can help pick up the slack left from a less effective 2026 NFL Draft class.

The following 2027 NFL Mock Draft is based on a draft machine, but with the Seahawks’ picks being made. Most of the picks are made based on the biggest current position needs, expiring contracts, players that will likely retire at the end of the season, and other team outlooks like depth.

​2027 NFL Midseason Mock Draft

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (0) walks off the field after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 1, No. 17: Edge Rusher Yhonzae Pierre (Alabama)

Round 2, No. 50: Wide Receiver Jackson Harris (LSU)

Round 3, No. 101: Safety Bray Hubbard (Alabama)

Round 3, No. 134: Defensive Tackle DJ Hicks (Texas A&M)

Round 4, No. 153: Cornerback Bo Mascoe (Texas)

Round 5, No. 172: Quarterback Drake Lindsey (Minnesota)

Round 5, No. 177: Guard Malachi Brand (Arkansas)

Round 6, No. 213: Running Back Cam Cook (West Virginia)

Round 7, No. 235: Offensive Tackle McKale Boley (Virginia)

Day One and Two

The Seahawks didn’t address the need for an edge rusher in the previous 2026 Draft or the NFL Trade Deadline. At this point, Dante Fowler Jr. and Uchenna Nwosu are in the final year of their deals, and DeMarcus Lawrence will retire at the end of the season. This leaves essentially only Derick Hall as a key edge rusher moving forward. Having Pierre opposite Hall would create a solid young tandem on the Dark Side Defense.

​The Seahawks need more help at receiver outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If Rashid Shaheed is a gadget receiver, then Harris can be a younger and more explosive Cooper Kupp. There are other needs than safety, but the depth at safety is limited this season.

Even if Bud Clark is fully healthy, he would play other positions outside of safety. Hubbard would be a strong backup to Julian Love and can play linebacker and special teams. The depth at the interior defensive line is limited and there isn’t a guarantee that Jarren Reed and Brandon Pili will be back.

Day Three

Nov 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) drops back in the pocket during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Cornerback isn’t as big a need as many analysts previously thought during the last draft process. The Seahawks could upgrade this position’s depth, along with quarterback. Lindsey isn’t expected to be a contender for a starting quarterback, but he could be a reliable player and backup with development.

Decisions have to be made with the depth at running back after this season. Cook’s addition should help with the need. Finally, this season has been brutal for the offensive line in terms of injuries. The Seahawks will have to reload the depth at the tackles and interior offensive line.

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