SI Commemorative Issue highlights the domination of the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks showed why they were the team to beat through most of the season. The Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX in large part because of their defense that played like a lights-out unit.

This Dark Side Defense was suffocating the Patriots' offense, led by second-year quarterback and League MVP runner-up Drake Maye. There might be only one play that fully describes the experience of the Super Bowl.

That one play to describe Super Bowl LX was captured just on the cover of the SI collectible commemorative issue.

The incredible photo, taken by Jamie Schwaberow, shows the Dark Side Defense crashing in on Maye. It was cornerback Devon Witherspoon who delivered the massive hit on Maye while Maye was passing, forcing him to throw right into edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for a 45-yard touchdown. That play put the Seahawks up 29-7 with 4:27 left in the game and, ultimately, was the nail in the coffin.

The SI collective commemorative issue also highlights the biggest moment of the game. For Super Bowl LX, it wasn’t the showcase of two elite teams and conference champions playing down to the final seconds. Schwaberow’s photo was an emphasis on the beatdown that the Seahawks put on Maye and the Patriots.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) fumbles as he is sacked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dark Side Defense allowed 331 total yards from the Patriots' offense, with 253 coming in the fourth quarter in a desperate attempt to make it a game.

Seattle's defense showed why it had one of the best groups for opposing teams to fear coming out of the regular season. The Seahawks accumulated six sacks, eight tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and three turnovers.

There could have been legitimate candidates for Super Bowl MVP, including Witherspoon, edge rusher Derick Hall, and defensive tackle Byron Murphy. Both Hall and Murphy accounted for two sacks, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

Witherspoon was the most versatile player on the field for either team. He was locking down receivers from the outside cornerback position and the slot corner. The Seahawks even utilized him as a blitz from the slot corner positions often. This led him to getting a sack, a tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits.

The Seahawks utilized his explosive speed and incredible athleticism to shed off blocks and hit Maye in the backfield. As we see in the cover photo, Maye constantly panicked.

Overall, this Super Bowl LX marks the end of a fantastic franchise rebuild by the Seahawks, a culture rebuild by second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, the beginning of the Dark Side Defense that could haunt opposing offenses for years to come, and, finally, it marks the completion of one of the greatest redemption stories in NFL history with quarterback Sam Darnold.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots