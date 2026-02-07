Super Bowl LX: 8 key matchups to watch between Seahawks and Patriots

By most accounts, the Seattle Seahawks are supposed to beat the New England Patriots in tomorrow's Super Bowl. The oddsmakers still have them favored by 4.5 points, the vast majority of NFL experts are pickin them to win and more bettors than ever are laying money on Seattle.

However, if Seahawks fans learned anything from the last time they were in the Super Bowl (and the years in-between) it's that things don't always go the way they're supposed to in this game - and in the world around us.

If Seattle is going to live up to expectations and take down New England, then they are going to have to win several key individual matchups, both on the field and on the sidelines. Here are eight to keep an eye on for Sunday.

Mike Macdonald vs. Josh McDaniels

Nobody in the NFL has more championship experience than Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who will be participating in his 10th Super Bowl tomorrow. McDaniels has arguably the toughest assignment of anyone involved in this game, though - trying to stop Mike Macdonald's lethal and aggressive top-ranked scoring defense. His biggest challenge will be finding a way to counter Seattle's ability to stop the run from dime personnel.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Christian Gonzalez

As far as player matchups go, top billing belongs to the Seahawks' superstar No. 1 wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Patriots' lockdown star cornerback, Christian Gonzalez. According to Carlton Davis, the plan is to have Gonzales shadow JSN for most of the game - setting up a thrilling one-on-one matchup. No one DB has found success against Smith-Njigba all year, though.

Kenneth Walker III vs. Christian Elliss

New England's top tackler during the regular season was veteran linebacker Robert Spillane. He's listed as questionable to play though - so even if he's out there he won't be 100%, putting more pressure on Elliss to come through with stops when the Seahawks run the ball. With Zach Charbonnet out, that attack will run through Ken Walker, who's the hottest player on Seattle's offense coming into the Super Bowl.

Seahawks iOL vs. Milton Williams, Cordy Durden

The Patriots have multiple edge rush threats worth tracking, but the Seahawks are more vulnerable on the inside, where Anthony Bradford and Jalen Sundell are the weakest links up front. Their greatest task will be slowing down Milton Williams and Cory Durden, who had the highest pass rush grade for New England this year despite posting zero sacks.

Sam Darnold vs. Zak Kuhr

At quarterback Sam Darnold will have his hands full in a chess game with Patriots defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr, who called plays for a unit that finished the year ranked fourth in scoring defense and ninth against the pass. The x-factor here will be how Darnold handles New England's pass rush and what he can produce when the pocket breaks down.

Devon Witherspoon vs. Stefon Diggs

With Nick Emmanwori's ankle injury meaning he won't be 100%, the Seahawks will likely have Devon Witherspoon playing more in the slot, which is where he'll cross swords with Stefon Diggs, who led the Patriots with 1,013 receiving yards this season. Witherspoon has three passes defensed so far in the playoffs to go with 13 total tackles.

Ernest Jones vs. TreVeyon Henderson

When the Patriots run the ball they have a solid 1-2 punch at running back, led by TreVeyon Henderson, who led them with 911 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. That puts him on a collision course with Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones, who led Seattle with 126 tackles this season. The more he can stuff Henderson, the better.

DeMarcus Lawrence vs. Morgan Moses

The Seahawks don't have one elite pass rush threat, with no defenders totaling more than seven sacks this year. However, their most-dangerous rusher has become DeMarcus Lawrence, who was on fire in the second half of the season. Lawrence will often line up against Patriots right tackle Morgan Moses, a long-time NFL vet. If he can't keep Lawrence out of the pocket, it will be long day for Drake Maye.

