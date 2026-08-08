Three Biggest Storylines Coming From Seahawks' 12th Training Camp Practice

The Seattle Seahawks are inching closer to their first preseason games. This is where they learn a lot more about their team and what they plan to do with a lot of their roster spots. The Seahawks will take every practice possible to ensure they get better and develop as a team. At the same time, players are taking the time to use every practice, like on Friday, to grow individually.

Friday’s practice said a lot about some of the star players and how to develop their skills to be utilized differently. The practice might also be a sign that some players need to step up to avoid a continually growing list of injured players.

Sam Darnold Shows he is Afraid to Make Mistakes to Get Better

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Sam Darnold led the league in turnovers accounted for with 20 and was third in the league in interceptions thrown with 14. He learned that he had to make mistakes in order to grow mentally. Darnold threw two key interceptions in team scrimmage situations on Friday. Outside linebacker Drake Thomas and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett were the players to snag the ball away.

In the situational 11-on-11s during practice, Darnold also threw five touchdowns on nine passing attempts. He was able to find the right plays to help the offense to win. He is going to make mistakes, as do many quarterbacks. It is a key reason why he threw six interceptions in the two regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams and played nearly perfectly in the NFC Championship.

Cooper Kupp is still proving he is a Dangerous Playmaker

At 33 years old, Cooper Kupp isn’t the same explosive playmaker he was during his peak with the Rams. Every now and then, he is able to demonstrate why he remains a capable playmaker. Kupp gets the best of three-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon at the line of scrimmage and makes a solid catch from Darndold during 1-on-1s.

Kupp has been a reliable playmaker at the Seahawks’ receiving core during contested catches. He isn’t the explosive run after-the-catch receiver anymore, but his knowledge of making contested catches and coaching his teammates is critical.

Jadarian Price’s Injury has to be A Warning Sign

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was some discouraging news in Friday’s practice as first-string rookie running back Jadarian Price was out with “lower body soreness.” Head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t speak to the media, so it isn’t known how serious this is for the young player. If Price needed a day off after the heavy work, then it is not as concerning.

The Seahawks have worked on Price hard during both the rookie and regular training camp practices. They’ve been working hard on becoming more effective as a pass-catcher and a pass-protector. The team has to be alert to how they develop a young player like him, who has a major role with the offense. The Seahawks need other running backs like George Holani and Emanuel Wilson to step up to ensure Price isn’t overused and injured.

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