Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seattle Seahawks were the biggest surprise team last season as they flew under the radar to the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs and dominated most of the way. It wasn’t a surprise to see that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba took on his role as the No. 1 receiver for the Seahawks, especially in the first season without D.K. Metcalf. JSN, however, took it a step above with an explosive season.

JSN went from one of the more underrated offensive players to the league’s most explosive and dangerous offensive weapons last season. With the help of quarterback Sam Darnold and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, JSN had one of the most explosive seasons in NFL history. He became one of the top players this past season and he has a chance to be even better.

Why JSN Could Be Ranked Higher?

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to define how JSN unlocked his potential in year three after accounting for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns the season before. In 17 regular-season games last season, JSN caught 119 receptions (fourth-highest in the league) for a league-high 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had nine games where he accounted for over 100 yards. Finally, he had 13 games where he accounted for more than 90 yards.

JSN has always been one of the NFL’s best route-runners, but he took it to another degree last season. He was essentially unrecoverable for the majority of games. It helps his solid speed and athleticism allow him to create solid separation from the opposing defensive back. JSN is arguably the league’s best deep-threat receiver thanks to his incredible route-running and speed.

Why JSN Could Be Ranked Lower?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There aren’t many flaws to JSN’s game and that's what makes him an elite receiver. He isn’t an explosive runner after the catch, which is why he isn’t utilized in screens often for the Seahawks. Like any elite receiver, he has the occasional drop that sheds a potential big play for the Seahawks.

One of the biggest problems with his game is his ball security, which puts the team in trouble. JSN had two fumbles in the 17-13 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, including one that was a turnover at a critical point of the game.

JSN is the best player on the Seahawks as he rarely has a bad game or low impact. In the four games where he accounted for under 90 yards, Seattle’s offense struggled. When he is limited, the Seahawks struggle to consistently score points.

The Seahawks might have more impact with Rashid Shaheed with a full offseason of work and, potentially, a healthier Tory Horton to the receiving core. Make no mistake, JSN is the heart and soul of the Seahawks’ offense.

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