Seahawks Run Game vs. Raiders Proves Not Trading for Jonathan Taylor Was Smart

The Seattle Seahawks are feeling pretty good about themselves after a 21-13 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 inside Allegiant Stadium.

In the win, the Seahawks had their best game on the ground to date. It has been an inconsistent issue throughout the season, but it all came together against the Raiders. It proves that their decision not to trade for Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor was the right one.

Seahawks RBs Shine vs. Raiders

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs with the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win against the Raiders, Zach Charbonnet led the backfield with 20 carries for 94 yards. Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price ran the ball nine times for 36 yards and a touchdown, proving that there was a solid one-two punch in the running back room.

"We were hoping to take another step in the run game today [and] I thought we did," head coach Mike Macdonald said postgame via the team's website.

Price spoke about how the committee approach the team is taking is infectious and how each of them is making each other better.

"We've been doing a pretty good job," Price said via the team's website. "Watching Charbs (Zach Charbonnet) go out there and make guys miss, break tackles and stuff like that, it makes you want to go out there and do the same. I like where our offense is heading."

The Decision Not to Trade for Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trade deadline last week sent the league into a frenzy as multiple blockbuster deals were consummated. Taylor was one of the big names discussed as the Colts went into a fire sale, which included a deal with the Seahawks for offensive lineman Quenton Nelson. Ultimately, the Seahawks chose not to trade for Taylor, or any available running back for that matter.

Taylor stuck with the Colts and ran the ball 16 times for 83 yards in a 24-22 win against the Miami Dolphins.

While a Taylor trade would have made sense by improving one of Seattle's weak spots, the team ultimately concluded that the lack of run-game production had to do with injuries to Price and Charbonnet. Earlier in the season, it took them a few weeks to get some momentum, but now that they have both been active for the past three games, the Seahawks have an established plan moving forward.

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