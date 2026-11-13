Trades the Seahawks Shoud've Made at the Trade Deadline but Didn't

The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. From an overall perspective, the final hours of the Trade Deadline could be considered a disappointment, as there were trades that were broken or rejected. The Seattle Seahawks made a big trade move, but it was made a few weeks before the trade deadline. The Seahawks traded for eight-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson, who was the big addition for the Seahawks.

Seattle had a chance to improve their roster more by making a move in the final hours of the trade deadline. Instead, the front office decided to hold back on trading any more picks to improve some of the most-needed position groups on the team. While the Seahawks didn’t make a move in the final hours of the Trade Deadline, there is a conversation that they should have.

​Seahawks Should Have Traded for Another Key Receiver

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were reports that the Seahawks sought to trade for a number two wide receiver after Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He leads the league in receiving yards with 1,036 yards and touchdowns with nine because he is the best receiver in the league, but also because the Seahawks don’t have a consistent pass-catching target. Cooper Kupp is past his prime and Rashid Shaheed isn’t utilized efficiently and is injured.

​The Seahawks should have traded for a dynamic, talented receiver who can get open on diverse routes. A prime target for Seattle to trade for would’ve been Cleveland Browns’ Jerry Jeudy, who has lost opportunity as the Browns want younger options. Jeudy, however, was still young at 27 years old and was capable of being a solid second for either quarterback Sam Darnold or Drew Lock.

​Seahawks Should Have Traded for a Starting Edge Rusher

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) rushes the quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

​The Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense is one of the top defenses in the league in most of the major categories. Seattle possesses the top-ranked total defense and passing defense this season due to the elite play of their secondary. Their pass rush, however, remains more to be desired. The Seahawks rank 13th in the league in sacks accounted for (21), largely thanks to their interior defensive linemen and some of their blitzing schemes.

Only Derick Hall has accounted for more than one sack this season coming from an edge rusher or a true defensive end. The Seahawks not only could’ve used reinforcement at the edge and, potentially, a starter. Uchenna Nwosu is hurt and Hall is limited. Meanwhile, DeMarcus Lawrence will retire at the end of the season and Dante Fowler Jr. has been non-existent.

​If the Seahawks traded for an eager and established veteran like New Orleans’ Chase Young or Los Angeles Chargers’ Tuli Tuipulotu, the need for an edge rusher with a first or second-round pick for the 2027 NFL Draft would’ve been pushed back two years. The Seahawks would have traded for a win-now pass rusher to go along with their win-now defense.

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