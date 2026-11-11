3 Positions Seahawks Should Have Targeted at Trade Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks were quiet at the trade deadline, making their Oct. 27 deal to acquire guard Quenton Nelson their only move. It was rumored the Seahawks had interest in multiple other players, but they either backed off or were turned down in each of those potential deals.

With injuries piling up midseason, a few positions stood out as priorities for Seattle at the deadline. The Seahawks don't have any blatant holes, but there were some potential missed opportunities if they're hoping to bolster another Super Bowl run.

Here are three position groups the Seahawks could have tried to get better at before the trade deadline.

Edge rusher

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even when Uchenna Nwosu is healthy, the Seahawks essentially only have three high-quality players to fill two spots. Nwosu has missed the last two games, and it's hurt Seattle's pass rush overall. Seattle totaled 17 sacks in its first seven games, but has just four over the last two since Nwosu has been out.

The Arizona Cardinals' Josh Sweat, Los Angeles Chargers' Khalil Mack and New York Jets' Will McDonald were all names floated around the league as potential trade options, and all would have made the Seahawks' defense better.

For now, the Seahawks will continue to rely more on Dante Fowler Jr. and Connor O'Toole as their options behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Derick Hall until Nwosu returns.

Wide receiver

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Houston Texans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't an absolute need, but Rashid Shaheed's absence has taken a slight dimension out of the Seahawks' offense. Shaheed has now missed two games in a row, making the Seahawks' top-3 receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton.

The Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley and Indianapolis Colts' Josh Downs, among others, could have been depth options for the Seahawks, but they likely couldn't have justified the price of either player. Especially if Shaheed comes back soon, they would quickly fall to fourth on the depth chart.

In the short term, it would have been a win. However, in the long term, it wouldn't have made enough sense for the front office to pull the trigger. Most targets will continue to flow to Smith-Njigba anyways.

Running back

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trading for a running back would have been a premium move. Before this season, the Seahawks have had a ton of high-quality depth since 2022. That's what's been lacking this season, even with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price back healthy.

Charbonnet and Price can be a good duo, but they've both been injured. Acquiring a running back could have provided some insurance at the position that is better than George Holani or Emanuel Wilson.

Obviously, Jonathan Taylor would have been the swinging-for-the-fences type of move, but the Colts wouldn't let him go. And there's no solid evidence that the Seahawks were even still inquiring late in the trade cycle. However, it would have been a potential season-altering deal.

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