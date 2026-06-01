Jacardia Wright Might Be Seahawks' Most Underrated RB

Before the Seattle Seahawks drafted Jadarian Price in the first round of the NFL Draft, running back was one of the team's biggest question marks this offseason.

Kenneth Walker III left in free agency and Zach Charbonnet will miss a substantial part of the season. They signed former Packers running back Emanuel Wilson and still have multiple backup players who have been with the team for at least one season.

Among those backups is Jacardia Wright, who showed some promise in the preseason and in limited regular season action. However, with an even more congested running back room, Wright will have an uphill battle to make the roster.

Path to NFL

Missouri State Bears running back Jacardia Wright (9) carries the ball as the Bears take on the Youngstown State Penguins at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wright spent three seasons at Kansas State from 2019-21 but saw very limited action. He totaled just 31 carries for 195 yards in 17 total appearances before transferring to Missouri State ahead of the 2022 season. Once there, Wright got far more opportunities to carry the ball.

From 2022-24, Wright totaled 485 carries for 2,231 yards and 29 touchdowns at Missouri State. He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but was signed by the Seahawks as a priority undrafted free agent. In the preseason, Wright rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown, looking like an intriguing depth option for Seattle moving forward.

Wright saw action in one regular season game, rushing five times for 20 yards.

Does Wright have promise?

Seattle Seahawks running back Jacardia Wright (31) carries the ball during a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 20-7. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was surprising not to see Wright get more opportunities as a rookie, but the Seahawks kept him around on the practice squad for a reason. He has the speed and elusiveness to be an impact running back in the NFL, but whether it will be with the Seahawks is the main question.

Wright has to battle with George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, Velus Jones Jr. and Wilson for one of the depth spots. Holani will almost certainly be kept on the roster behind Price, but the third-string role is wide open. Considering what Wright showed as a rookie, and assuming he's only gotten better, he could absolutely earn that spot.

Realistic expectations

Wright landing on the initial roster isn't farfetched. The Seahawks will likely keep three running backs, and Charbonnet will be on injured reserve to start the season. Wright is one of the more talented and natural runners currently on the 90-man roster, but he will have to keep proving himself and earn more carries in training camp.

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