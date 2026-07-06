Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #22 Ty Okada

The Seattle Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense didn’t become one of the most feared defenses in the NFL. Many players helped contribute to creating one of the toughest and most aggressive NFL defenses. Safety Ty Okada is a player who wouldn’t look like a tenacious playmaker at 5-11, 200 pounds, but his patience to grow physically and mentally was a key reason why the former undrafted player became a reliable fill-in starter. Okada played all 17 games, while making 11 starts, filling in as a starter for injured players. He is now projected to be a full-time starter and has a chance to prove why he could be a long-term starter for the Seahawks, which is great considering the young talent in the position group.

Why Okada Could Be Ranked Higher?

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) celebrates an interception against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 20-7. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Okada isn’t the biggest player, but he is a determined and smart playmaker. He takes the proper pursuit angles needed to bring the ball carrier. Okada accounted for three total tackles in 2024 to accumulate 65 total tackles, 46 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six pass breakups and an interception in 17 games played this past season. He is also a reliable coverage man and zone coverage player along the short side of the field. There is a strong indication that the Seahawks will have him at strong safety and have Julian Love at free safety this upcoming season.

He is a player who had zero expectations this past season due to his limited previous production. The Seahawks have high expectations of him being a key player on the Dark Side Defense once again. He is playing for another contract this upcoming season, so there is some extra motivation for Okada to accomplish. It was his high football IQ and patience that gave him a chance, but his aggressive playmaking despite his small size and efficiency in many portions of the game that kept him as a starter.

Why Okada Could Be Ranked Lower?

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Okada has the skills and the football-IQ, he does, however, have several limitations. His small size could get him in trouble, stopping bigger-sized running backs and bigger pass-catchers like tight ends after catching the ball. His size also creates concerns about contested catches against tight ends and being able to cover deep passing plays. Okada had some trouble last season trying to suppress some of the deep plays.

There will be some doubt from those who don’t think he can hold his own for an entire season or think that he is too much of a liability in the deep passing game. The Seahawks are making changes so that Okada won’t be in trouble often, but he also has to play above his limitations. There are some fans who will be ready for the team to call for their rookie in Bud Clark to take over as a starter. This would likely mean Clark moves to free safety and Love goes to strong safety.

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