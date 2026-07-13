Seahawks Have Two Rookie Position Battles That Could Shake Up Week 1

With multiple key contributors leaving in free agency this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks enter training camp with a couple of position battles to keep an eye on. Two of those involve high-profile rookies.

First-round pick Jadarian Price will help replace Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Price is going to go up against third-year pro George Holani and free agent addition Emanuel Wilson.

In the second round, they took TCU safety Bud Clark, who will take on Ty Okada for a spot next to Julian Love. Both rookies have the potential to carve out major roles by Week 1, which is why Justin Melo named them both in his list of 10 rookie position battles that could impact the NFL.

Jadarian Price needs to establish himself quickly

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker left big shoes to fill and while Zach Charbonnet is more than capable of stepping in, he's currently rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the playoffs. That means that Price could earn a significant number of carries early in the season, but Melo says the job won't be handed to him.

"The Seattle Seahawks drafted Jadarian Price to eventually replace Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III. Price is the most dynamic ball carrier in the Seahawks' backfield, but reps won't be handed to him. The Seahawks also have George Holani and Emanuel Wilson preparing for Week 1."

Melo adds that Price must take advantage of the opportunity during camp so he can establish himself as a part of the rotation. If not, he could be buried on the depth chart once Charbonnet returns from his injury.

Bud Clark will battle Ty Okada for starting safety role

TCU defensive back Bud Clark during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The safety battle will be just as interesting, but it's not going to be easy for Clark to earn a role. He was a complete ball hawk while at TCU, but he's got some stiff competition in Ty Okada, who had a breakout campaign in 2025.

"The Seahawks also drafted former TCU safety Bud Clark in the second round. Julian Love will play the traditional safety role while Nick Emmanwori roams Mike Macdonald's defense as seen fit. That final starting spot will come down to a training camp competition between Okada and Clark," Melo wrote.

If Clark is able to surpass Okada, that would be huge for the Seahawks since it would give them yet another young playmaker in the secondary capable of making a splash.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter