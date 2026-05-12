Undrafted Seahawks Receiver Michael Briscoe Could Find Role

The Seattle Seahawks and their fans love a good underdog story with a player. They want to see a diamond in the rough rise up to the occasion just as much as a first-round selected star. Wide receiver Jake Bobo is one of the former undrafted rookies who has come in, exceeded expectations, and become a key player. Former Cal Poly wide receiver Michael Briscoe could be next on the list after being undervalued to become the biggest surprise this offseason.

From College to the NFL

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs wide receiver Michael Briscoe (10) catches a pass and then passes the ball against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have a trend with rookies this season. They are older, more experienced, and developed enough to get on the field. Briscoe spent five seasons with Cal Poly as a deep-threat playmaker. After battling through injuries in two of his first three seasons, Briscoe became an impactful receiver. He caught 78 receptions for 1,566 yards and 14 touchdowns during his time at Cal Poly. He went undrafted despite possessing above-average testing and a stellar season. It didn’t take long for him to be signed by the Seahawks following the 2026 NFL Draft.

What Makes Briscoe Efficient as a Wide Receiver​

Briscoe doesn’t possess elite body size or speed, but he has many attributes that are above average. Among his best qualities are his breakout speed, his ability to push for deep routes, and body control. He also possesses a good burst off the line of scrimmage and solid hands to consistently catch the ball. There are areas where he needs to develop, including his ability to separate himself from his coverage player and creativity in his routes. These are areas that he can develop under the direction of the coaching staff and veterans.

How Briscoe Could Rise to Some Level of Contributor

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks can utilize Briscoe’s deep vertical route-running ability. There are several receivers that are reliable pass-catchers, including deep vertical receivers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and fellow rookie Emmanuel Henderson Jr. are among the two receivers who stand out in this area of the passing game. Briscoe isn’t quite as developed as JSN or even Henderson, so he’ll need to stand out through other measures with the Seahawks’ offense. This includes being more available in short-to-mid range passing plays. He is going to be more adaptable to playing outside of his comfort zone, but this would get him more reps.​

Goals for Michael Briscoe​

Like most undrafted free agents, Briscoe has a tough hill to climb. This team, however, has been open to taking in capable players, no matter their career path, and having them become key playmakers on the roster. The Seahawks saw Bobo rise to get a second contract with the team. Last season, safety Ty Okada went from an undrafted veteran to a starter who secured another contract this offseason.

That needs to be the goal for Briscoe. He’ll need to be more consistent and reliable than explosive in his first offseason. His breakout speed and playmaking skills in the deep passing game can be a great asset to the Seahawks, but he needs to be patient and wait for his opportunity to shine. In time, he could be the next Bobo or Briscoe.

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