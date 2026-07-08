Did Von Miller Almost Sign With the Seahawks? All-Pro LB Reveals Spurned Offer

The Seattle Seahawks defense is coming off of an incredible year, but they had a chance to be even better in terms of their depth.

Future Hall-of-Fame linebacker Von Miller revealed in a podcast episode with Steve Smith Sr. that he received an offer from the Seahawks last offseason before ultimately choosing to sign with the Washington Commanders.

"I only got two offers last year. I have one contract offer from the Washington Commanders, which is why I went and played, and one offer from the Seattle Seahawks. Obviously I picked the wrong team on that one. It would have been three teams with three Super Bowls, but that's just how it's supposed to be for me," Miller said.

Could Von Miller Sign With the Seahawks This Year?

Perhaps Miller could correct a mistake and join the Seahawks ahead of the 2026 season. While the Seahawks have depth at pass rusher, they could always use more, and having a veteran like Miller (who had nine sacks last season with the Commanders) should certainly help.

"They had a really good quarterback who played out of his mind last year, a really good wide receiver core, and a running back in Ken Walker who went crazy as well. The defense was solid throughout the year, but there are things that teams and NFL fans can see going into last season. The Seattle Seahawks ended up on top," Miller said of the Seahawks.

Adding Miller could be the final move for the Seahawks to keep them among the elite teams in the league. While they led the league in defense last season by giving up the fewest points, they only had 47 sacks. That number put them in a tie for seventh in the league, but they were 21 behind the league-leading Denver Broncos, who could be a threat to take the Super Bowl crown away from them.

Miller is 37 years old, so that could turn the Seahawks off from him in free agency, but his veteran leadership could be one final piece to the puzzle that could put Seattle back in the driver's seat towards hoisting another Lombardi Trophy.

The Seahawks are set to begin training camp later this month at Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

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