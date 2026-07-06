Seahawks Named Landing Spot for Former Pro Bowl RB Najee Harris

Running back has been a key position to keep an eye on for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III left in free agency, signing a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. In doing so, he left them with plenty of questions to answer.

Ideally, they could have turned to Zach Charbonnet, who is coming off a fantastic season which included rushing for 12 touchdowns. The problem is that Charbonnet isn't expected to be ready early in the season after he suffered a torn ACL during their playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle answered their biggest question by using their first round pick on Notre Dame's Jadarian Price. With him on the roster, they have their No. 1 running back to turn to while Charbonnet recovers. The remaining question is who will step up as the No. 2 back while Charbonnet recovers.

Right now, their top options are Emanuel Wilson, a free agency signing from the Green Bay Packers, and George Holani, who has been a preseason star in the past, but has yet to deliver consistently during the regular season.

Seahawks could add veteran help with Najee Harris

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris takes a hand off from quarterback Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To alleviate any remaining concerns at the position, CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo says the Seahawks could look to veteran free agent Najee Harris, who spent last year with the Los Angeles Chargers. While Harris hardly played in 2025 due to a torn Achilles, he was one of the most durable and consistent players in the league throughout his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"While an Achilles injury wiped out most of his 2025 season, Harris was the model of durability during his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. From 2021-24, Harris didn't miss a single game. He was also the only running back over that span to rush for more than 1,000 yards each season," DeArdo wrote.

"The Seahawks spent a first-round pick on Jadarian Price after losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to the Chiefs in free agency. But with Zach Charbonnet still recovering from last year's ACL injury, Seattle could use a veteran who can take some of the pressure off Price, who shared a backfield at Notre Dame with Cardinals first-round pick Jeremiyah Love."

Would Najee Harris be a good option for Seahawks?

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hands the ball off to Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question mark with Harris is his health. If he's not 100 percent back following the Achilles injury, it wouldn't make much sense at all to bring him in. However, if he's expected to be ready to roll by Week 1, he would be an intriguing option for Seattle behind Price.

While he's not exactly an explosive player, Harris is a 240-pounder who wears defenses down with his physical running style. He's also a far better receiver out of the backfield than he gets credit for. That's why, if healthy, Harris could be a steal as a late addition in free agency.

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