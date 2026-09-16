Week 1 Passing Block Metrics Paint a Clear Picture for the Seahawks

One of the most notable things the Seattle Seahawks did in the most recent offseason is keeping the band together on the offensive line. While there might have been the opportunity to upgrade one or two of the spots up front, the team decided to pick continuity. Combine that with the money spent on the tackle tandem, and the expectations are high for this group.

Not The Start They Drew Up

Ignore, for a moment, the role the line played in Sam Darnold getting hurt. I think Sam owns that particular play for holding onto the ball too long. According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle QBs were pressured on fourteen out of twenty-seven dropbacks. They also doled out blame for fifteen total pressures on the night (one play can have multiple pressures).

New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) celebrates with teammates after a sack during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their overall pass block grade, according to Football Insights, was seven out of one hundred. Only the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers were worse. Not what you want when you have one of the league’s most expensive tackle tandems and a first round pick at left guard. None of the linemen pass-blocked especially well.

ESPN To The Rescue

For whatever it’s worth, the same chart from Football Insights does plot the Seahawks at about league average in Pass Block Win Rate for Week 1. On the 1 to 100 scale, they punched in at about 66. I’m not entirely sure what’s behind the discrepancy, but it might be penalties, as the Seattle OL alone committed five of them. That’s not so bad.

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, this poor performance is somewhat understandable in light of the crew having to work with their backup quarterback all night. I don’t doubt the line is much less familiar with Lock’s cadence, snap count, and tendencies in the pocket. With a week and a half to prepare for the next game, they should be a little bit more in tune with Lock’s game.

Better Pass Rushes Down The Road

The thing that really concerns me is how this performance came against the New England Patriots without Harold Landry. Most pass rushes the team plays this year will be significantly more dangerous. Christian Barmore and Milton Williams are a great interior duo, but the only NFL caliber edge rusher they played last week was Dre’Mont Jones.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks fans know Dre’Mont Jones from his time in Seattle. He’s okay, but he shouldn’t be living in your backfield all night the way he was Wednesday. Especially not when his edge cohorts are no-names like Elijah Ponder and rookies like Gabe Jacas. The group has to be much better going forward, or this investment will be hard to justify.

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