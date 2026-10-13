What Mike Macdonald Said Should Scare Seahawks vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks have their work cut out for them as they take on the AFC West defending champion Denver Broncos in Week 6's edition of Thursday Night Football.

It's one of the tougher games the Seahawks will face this season, as they go on the road at altitude in prime time on a short week against one of the objectively better teams on their schedule. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is aware of how tough the challenge ahead of them is.

"They're a tough team," Macdonald said via the team's website. "They're really talented. Defensively, they pair their personnel well with their scheme. They're aggressive. They do a really good job affecting the quarterback, affecting the ball, and denying the ball.

"Offensively, it's a tried-and-true scheme that Sean's (Payton) done over time. I know he just took over playcalling again, but the quarterback is playing at a very high level. He extends plays. It's complementary football. They're a good football team."

Seahawks Face Adversity vs. Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix passes against the Seattle Seahawks. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks aren't used to facing long odds, but this is one of those moments as they head to Denver. The Broncos are a fundamentally sound team that is better than their 3-2 record suggests. The two losses the Broncos have had so far this season have come against undefeated teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

They have found a way to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Chargers so far this season, showcasing how they have been battle-tested throughout the year and have proven that they are capable of being one of the best teams in the league.

In some ways, this game could act as a potential Super Bowl preview. Both teams claimed the top seed in their respective conference last season, and Denver was one win away from meeting Seattle in the Super Bowl.

The Week 6 contest against the Broncos may not be as big as the Super Bowl, but it is crucial for Seattle's long-term success. A win on the road in a hostile environment should give the Seahawks a boatload of confidence as they head into a very difficult stretch of their schedule.

Two more primetime games are coming ahead to close out October and start November. How they perform in these next three games could very well determine what kind of positioning the Seahawks are fighting for come the end of the year.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter