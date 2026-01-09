Where does Sam Darnold belong in QB power rankings entering NFL playoffs?

Tomorrow the NFL playoffs will begin. The Seattle Seahawks won't be playing, but they will be watching from their couches thanks to their NFC-best record and first-round bye.

Seattle is in this enviable position thanks to a few key factors. Defensively, they're able to rush the quarterback at a high level as well as defend the run from light personnel groups. On special teams, they're as explosive as any team in football. Offensively, they have a run game that finally found its momentum in the last month of the season.

At the top of it all is the most mysterious quarterback in the game today. When Sam Darnold is off, he's as turnover-prone as any starter and may walk himself into several unnecessary sacks. However, when Darnold is on his highs are as good as any superstar in the NFL - including league MVPs.

Where does that land Darnold in the quarterback landscape entering the postseason? According to NFL.com's latest quarterback power rankings, they have Darnold at No. 9 in the league.

NFL.com ranks Sam Darnold QB9

"Sam Darnold proved the Seahawks right in their controversial decision to change quarterbacks last spring. He started hot, developed a spectacular connection with NFL receiving yards leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba and proved he was the ideal fit for OC Klint Kubiak's offense, even finding himself going throw for throw with Baker Mayfield in a thrilling early-season shootout with the Buccaneers. Sure, Darnold hasn't played as pivotal a role in the second half of the season, but overall, he has undoubtedly justified Seattle's big offseason swing."

This is about right from where we're sitting. On Any Given Sunday (1999) Darnold may outshine future Hall of Famers like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. He might also fall flat on his face and cough up multiple turnovers.

Overall, it comes out to a top-10 performance for the season. Now the question is what Darnold will do as he enters playoff territory for just the second time in his pro career.

History says that Darnold will struggle at least somewhat against the tough playoff defenses he's likely to face. However, there is one very encouraging element that we've seen in the second half of the season that might be the key to the Seahawks going all the way.

Sam Darnold's playoff x-factor

Every quarterback has awful games like the one Darnold did against the Rams in Week 11. Most of them are unable to bounce back from multiple big mistakes in the same game, though. While that game was an exception to the rule, Darnold came back from big turnovers multiple times in the second half of the season, delivering just enough plays to squeak out a win despite an awful turnover margin for Seattle.

The best example of this was the Week 16 rematch with LA. Even though Darnold had thrown two devastating interceptions, Darnold rallied in the fourth quarter and overtime and led his team to an improbable comeback win against the second best team in the NFL.

That ability to not completely go on tilt and battle back into games could prove the be a massive x-factor for the Seahawks as they enter the postseason.

